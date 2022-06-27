It is one of the most realistic and credible science fiction stories of recent years and has just arrived on Disney +

Andy Weir’s 2011 fantasy novel spawned this movie a few years later, in 2011.’Mars‘, which has just arrived on Disney +, is a safe bet if you believe that credible science fiction with realistic foundations is not at odds with emotion and suspense. Because this proposal by Ridley Scott is, above all, a space adventure in the best tradition of genre cinema. Only that everything he says is perfectly believable.

In it, an astronaut (Matt Damon) is abandoned on Mars by mistake, and from there, and communicating with Earth in a very rudimentary way so that he can be rescued, he has to use all his ingenuity to survive. Among other things, setting up a potato garden. The inhospitable conditions of the surface of Mars and the few resources it has will be only the beginning of your problems.

Drew Goddard was in charge of adapting the novel into a film that he was originally going to direct himself, but due to the scope and size of the project, it ended up in the hands of the much more experienced Ridley Scott. In just seventy days, much less than usual in these cases thanks to its very small cast and the small number of stages, Scott finished a film that, despite its box office success (108 million dollars budget, more than 630 gross ) and its good critical reception, was nominated for seven Oscars but that year left empty-handed.

One of the aspects that was most taken care of in the film was the protagonist’s hexadecimal communication system with NASA, so complex that Ridley Scott ended up admitting that he himself did not understand it very well. It was later revealed that it was possibly an unnecessarily overly complicated system, and that if it had happened in reality, a simplified version would have been chosen. In any case, they are details: the film stands out for its high level of realism, which was verified at all times by NASAtaking only small licenses with aspects such as the atmospheric pressure of Mars, unable to generate storms like the ones the protagonist endures.