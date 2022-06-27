iOS 16 takes care of keeping your iPhone’s wallpaper “fresh” with this function

With the arrival of all the news from WWDC and thanks to iOS 16 we can now customize the lock screen of our iPhone just to our average. This also includes being able to configure different wallpapers, and one of the options is regularly change the wallpaper automatically.

A new background every so often or tap

It is quite common that we want to change the wallpaper of our iPhone relatively frequently. Being one of the most predominant elements of our phone, this change gives it a totally different air in a very simple way. Until before iOS 16 we had to use a shortcut to make the change or do it manually, now the situation has changed, so we can do it.





We unlock our iPhone. We hold down on the lock screen. We touch the blue “+” in the lower right. At the top we choose +Random Photos*. We activate or deactivate the inclusion of photos of People, Nature either urban landscape. In change frequency we choose between touching, when activated, Hourly either Every day. we choose Use featured photos to let the system select them for us or Select photos manually if we want to set our own options. In this case we touch Add by the end. we touch okay.

Clever. Depending on what frequency we have selected we will see how the wallpaper of our iPhone changes automatically. A very interesting resource to give our iPhone a new look automatically. And all thanks to iOS 16.