“Insigne could start training in July”

The Canadian adventure of Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto, with a crowd of fans who welcomed him and cheered him on his arrival in the past few hours. The expectation is growing now to see the former Napoli captain in action with the new shirt, with the coach Bob Bradley trying to estimate the time it will take.

Insigne-Toronto, when he will train

Speaking at the press conference, the technician of the Toronto in fact, he stressed that Insigne’s first training session with the Canadians could be postponed until next week: “It is not yet clear when he will start training. Part of it is obviously figuring out how he feels. The other matter is the end of his contract with Napoli. So it is possible that he will not start training until July 1st, assuming he is well and ready “.

The conditions of Insigne

What is worrying, but not that much, are the conditions with which Insigne will present himself for the first time at the Toronto training camp. Bob Bradleyin fact, he stressed that so far only communications have arrived, but nothing has really been seen. We therefore await the first moment of relaxation to take the necessary measures on the 31-year-old Neapolitan: “I don’t know exactly how fit he is now, there have been some communications but until he’s here … physical assessment. At that point we will have a better idea of ​​how he feels“.