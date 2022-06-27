In the United States they steal more and more French bulldogs: the reason behind

Although in recent years the adoption of dogs and cats has been encouraged instead of buying, purebred dogs are still seen as merchandise in the kennels and are also targeted during robberies on the streets and directly at homes. Although the sale is regulated in the United States, they continue to be purchased on the black market. Since last year, local media have pointed out the increase in the theft of these animals, specifically those belonging to the French bulldog breed. Cities like New York, Miami, Houston, Chicago and California are the ones that report the highest incidence.

In March 2021, Lady Gaga made headlines for the violent theft of her pets. Ryan Fischer, a friend of the singer and in charge of the walk of the three puppies, suffered the attack that he described as “a near-death experience.” They didn’t go for his wallet or his phone, they shot him to take Koji, Gustav and Asia, the three French bulldogs, but in the end when the walker called for help, they only managed to escape with two of them. Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward to get them back, and soon after a woman handed them over to the police; Authorities made five arrests in connection with the robbery.

In March 2021, Lady Gaga suffered the theft of two of her dogs, French bulldog specimens, during a violent shooting against the walker @ladygaga – @ladygaga

But this is only one case of those that have been presented with that breed of dog as a target. Last November, the case of Marieke Bayens transcended due to the shocking nature of the robbery. The woman was walking with her dog in the city of Oakland, California, when two people surrounded her and one of them pointed a gun at her head asking her to hand over her pet, at the same time that they pulled his leash to snatch him away. The assailants managed to flee with the dog in a vehicle.

Why are French bulldogs so sought after? According to the ranking of the American Kennel Club, the pedigree registry of purebred dogs in the United States, this is the fourth most sought after in the country and they also have a peculiarity: “This is not a breed that has large litters and it can take a while to get one,” a club specialist told AFP.

Reese Witherspoon is one of the proud owners of a French bulldog that often appears in her Instagram posts @Reese witherspoon

Having a French bulldog at home has long been a trend and there are several famous people who often pose with their best friends on social media, including Martha Stewart, Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey, and Dwayne Johnson.

The price can go up to $10,000 at resale. For this reason, they have extended the recommendation to owners to acquire plates with locator chips and take extreme precautions during walks.

The most recent event occurred in Philadelphia, where a father reported the theft of Chaos, a French bulldog who had lived in his house for less than a week and was a gift for one of his daughters. In his statement to Fox 29explained that two men, one of them armed, knocked on his door demanding only the dog. Given the threats, the owner handed him over and now they hope to locate him with the help of the authorities.