In 2022, real men wear small watches

Now, even the most handsome and petite actor, like Timothee Chalamet, seen on the red carpet in a Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Medium Duoface Small Second 33mm, lands warrior roles in movies like dunes Y The king. In the world of hip hop, Tyler, The Creator has an incredible collection of rare Cartier watches, including the Cartier Obus Quadrant 19mm, a rare Santos Dumont 27mm screwless bezel, and of course a Cartier Crash 23mm diameter.

Kodi Smit-McPhee wears a custom Cartier. Future Publishing/Getty Images

For his part, actor Kodi Smit-McPhee lit up the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars in a pale blue Bottega Veneta suit and a custom Cartier so pretty and feminine, with its cascading diamond-covered dial and strap, it looks like something out of the blue. very fine jewelry workshop of the house French. Henry Golding’s fondness for the Cartier Tank, which has been worn by figures from Mohammed Ali to Jackie Onassis, reminds us that the Tank is the quintessential gender-neutral watch, an icon capable of surviving any trend while remaining elegant. “Men who wear small watches aren’t afraid to step outside the box,” says Wallner. “This man likes to experiment with his personal style and be creative with his accessories. Plus, it’s a lot more fun to go hunting for a special little vintage piece from the ’70s than it is to wear the black Submariner that everyone else has.”

Fears Brunswick Champagne 38mm dial.

“The economy also influences,” defends Nicholas Bowman-Scargill, general manager of the British watch brand Fears, whose flagship piece, the Brunswick, measures 38mm. “Before 2008 it was unthinkable to sell something that didn’t have the logo all over it, something that coincided with the huge watches and, but after the crack, everything became more subtle again. I’ve seen a lot of people stop investing in big, flashy sports watches and switch to more understated white gold and platinum dress watches that stay tucked up their shirt sleeves. They seem understated, inherited and not at all ostentatious.” For Bowman-Scargill, size isn’t everything if we want impact and presence. “If you take a cushion case, like the Brunswick case, which is square wherever you look at it and make it 38 by 38mm, yes, it’s technically small for the wrist, but it has presence and people like things with presence”.