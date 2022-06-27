I warned you; and you were also warned by Spielberg, Hitchens and Orwell

A few months ago someone wrote on Twitter that perhaps it was included in the Bafici programming C’mon C’mon by Mike Mills. Shortly after, I found out that this film was booked to be released in Argentina even before Bafici began, so we didn’t even bother to consider it. Weeks after the festival ended, I was curious to see C’mon C’mon, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann and the boy Woody Norman. The film had “good reviews”, an average of 82 out of 100 in terms of Metacritic score.

Well, it turns out I only lasted twenty minutes of C’mon C’mon, twenty minutes of “sensitive indie film” supported by a greater number of formulas -and worse formulas- than the revenge films with Liam Neeson, and with much, much less vitality. those twenty minutes of C’mon C’mon they flaunted the insistent promise to continue with their trifles on a silver platter -or rather monochromatic- which at this point should be -and were several times- a parody of the tics of independent cinema, indie but not indomitable; at this point or rather about 20 years ago. The black and white what for, the theme of the connection of the wandering journalist with “the new generations”, the “need” to be in charge of his nephew, the relationship to be healed between brothers… all tied with wire, without any barb and without wire, because the wire seems very rustic to them and this film is “sensitive”. And some infamous flashbacks about his dying mother, which came about three times in twenty minutes. Everything was seen coming: indie, sensitive and self-indulgent, devoid of life, soul and verve. bye C’mon C’mon. To detoxify myself from that, I put in exactly the same amount of initial minutes, twenty, of a film that I hadn’t seen since the premiere and that turns twenty this year. If I didn’t like those twenty minutes, I was going to start thinking that I was tired of the movies, that I was already insensitive to its charms. But Minority report by Steven Spielberg renews faith in cinema as soon as it begins, with a narrative energy that seems to come from another planet than the rusty ways of indie that is parodic without meaning to. Yes indeed, Minority report has lower critical score average than C’mon C’mon on Metacritic, and much less average than twelve years of slavery, a film that the average critic considers almost perfect (96 points out of 100, “universal acclaim”). It wasn’t me, it was the others; I objected: (link). Film criticism tends more and more to become a bunch of hot-button trash cheerers or fan clubs, and the trend goes on and on. And examples of something else are rare. But back to Minority report, one of those science fiction movies that showed a future in which the repressive and police power of the state… and compliance… and playing God and omnipresent technology and the obsession with “safety and care” meant for the side of evil and selfishness (it was the quarantine critics who repeated scared “stay home”, those who cleaned the door handles with alcohol if in 2020 a plumber came to fix something in their homes, those who admonished everyone who dared to question the speeches of power that they were convinced to spread). see Minority reportor see it again.

And read Christopher Hitchens, who in Orwell’s victory knows, and knows and says. And he said it in the same year, 2002, in which Spielberg premiered Minority report: “The will to command and dominate is one thing, but the will to obey and kneel is also a deadly enemy. (…) In a part of themselves, humans revel in cruelty and war and absolutely capricious authority, are bored with civilized and human purposes, and understand all too well the connections between sexual repression and orgiastic liberation indirect and collectivized. Some regimes have enjoyed popularity not in spite of their irrationality and cruelty, but because of them.”