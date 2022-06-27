The university coach explained the reasons for bringing the Argentine winger, who did not accept the renewal offer that Boca Juniors

Andres Lillinicoach of Cougarsassured that the UNAM as a whole hired Edward Salvio because it requires elements of experience in his team due to the number of youth soccer players he has, in addition to the fact that the Argentine soccer player will serve to supply balls to Juan Dinenno and Gustavo del Prete.

I bring it because I need experience. We are many guys, I gave a lot of importance to the Inferiors, we debuted 14 in two years, and then I need that part of support, of experience, of someone who has filming like Toto, “he declared Lillini in interview for OleArgentine newspaper.

“Specifically on the field, someone who gives me clearances from the right and from the left because the strikers that are Del Prete and Dinenno need more than anything that they throw a lot of balls into the area because they are scorers”.

In the publication of the Argentine newspaper it is specified that Edward Salvio has accepted the proposal of Cougars and it is expected that in the next few days his arrival at the feline team will be official, after the attacker did not accept the renewal offer that Boca Juniors offered him in recent weeks.

Eduardo Salvio is close to joining the UNAM Pumas led by Andrés Lillini. EFE-EPA



sage would become the fifth reinforcement of Cougars for him Opening 2022. Those from UNAM have previously added Gustavo del Prete (Students from La Plata), César Huerta (Pumas), Adrián Aldrete (Cruz Azul) and Gil Alcalá (Tijuana) to their ranks, but have reported the casualties of Alan Mozo (Chivas ), Alfredo Talavera (Juárez), Sebastián Saucedo (Toluca) and Rogéiro, who remains without a team.

Secondly, Cougars would become the fifth team sagewho has passed through Lanús, Atlético de Madrid, Benfica and Boca Juniors.

With the Xeneizes, his last squad, he played 70 games in the three years he was there, during which time he contributed with 19 touchdowns, in addition to seven assists.