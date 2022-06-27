How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this June 27?

Following the decision of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points, the price of dollar suffered a new setback in the opening of this week in the main banks of the country. And it is that for today Monday June 27the Mexican peso once again presents a significant gain in the windows of financial institutions in Mexico Y is quoted with an average of 19.91 for the different exchange rates, meaning another gain of up to 12 cents with respect to how much was it worth The last friday.

The specialized sites, in addition to the portals of the banks in Mexicothey already made known How much does it cost the dollar at the beginning of this last week of the month, for all those interested in buying or selling US currency in any of the banks operating in Mexico. The institution that published the lowest price in purchase and sale for today Monday June 27 was Banco Azteca, while Banamex has the highest. For its part, the Bank of Mexico has a FIX exchange rate of 19.87 pesos.

Price of the dollar in the different exchange rates this Monday, June 27

Affirm: open the day worth 19.90 pesos the purchase and 20.40 for sale in Mexico .

Aztec Bank: the price of dollar It is 18.85 pesos for purchase and 19.89 for sale.

Core Bank: the dollar worth 20.43 for purchase and sale today Monday June 27th.

Banorte: at the opening it has a value of 18.75 pesos for purchase and 20.25 for sale in Mexico .

BBVA: the dollar price It is 19.04 pesos for purchase and 20.34 for sale this Monday June 27 .

Banamex: this day begins June 27th with 19.28 Mexican pesos for the purchase, for 20.35 for the sale.

HSBC: the price of dollar It is 19.17 for purchase, for 19.86 for sale.

Scotiabank: the dollar worth is from 18.00 to the purchase and sale of 21.00 pesos in Mexico.

While the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) also publish How much does it cost the dollar for this one June 27thtrading with an average of 19.87 pesos for purchase and sale.

The Mexican peso gains ground again with respect to the price of the dollar

With Banxico’s announcement to raise the reference interest rate by 7.75 percent, to counteract the effects of inflation, the Mexican peso managed to accumulate a week of gains compared to the price of dollar. An advance that continues its momentum this June 27thwith an appreciation of up to 0.75 percent.