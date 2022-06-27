How much is the dollar worth in Mexico this June 27?

Following the decision of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points, the price of dollar suffered a new setback in the opening of this week in the main banks of the country. And it is that for today Monday June 27the Mexican peso once again presents a significant gain in the windows of financial institutions in Mexico Y is quoted with an average of 19.91 for the different exchange rates, meaning another gain of up to 12 cents with respect to how much was it worth The last friday.

The specialized sites, in addition to the portals of the banks in Mexicothey already made known How much does it cost the dollar at the beginning of this last week of the month, for all those interested in buying or selling US currency in any of the banks operating in Mexico. The institution that published the lowest price in purchase and sale for today Monday June 27 was Banco Azteca, while Banamex has the highest. For its part, the Bank of Mexico has a FIX exchange rate of 19.87 pesos.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker