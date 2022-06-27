How much does Julia Roberts earn per movie?

define precisely how much does an actor or actress earn per moviewhoever it is, is somewhat complicated because, in general, do not have a fixed cachebut it varies depending on variables such as success, popularity and recognition obtained through awards and distinctions over the years.

Although each project is a specific case, Julia Roberts She has come to establish herself as one of the great stars of Hollywood, which places her in the select group of the highest paid performers in the world.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker