How much does it cost, where is it and how big is Drake’s house

Do you remember the so-called opulent and pandering mansions shown by the series MTV Cribs? Luxury, luxury and more luxury, with many curious extravagances that leave the fans of this or that celeb to the headlines speechless, including musicians, actors, models and stars of all kinds. Drake’s Toronto home, aka Aubrey Drake Graham, fits perfectly into the canons: renamed The Embassy by the singer himself, it deserves an ad hoc guide. Here you are how much it costs, where is it and how big is Drake’s house.

How much does it cost and where is Drake’s house

The Canadian rapper and the concept of extreme luxury they definitely go hand in hand: in addition to the beautiful Toronto mansion, Drake can’t leave the house without sporting glittering million-dollar platinum and diamond jewelry as he whizzes by in customized models of Bentley and Rolls Royce, cars so luxurious they are so much more than exclusive. The mansion, which he himself renamed The Embassy to emphasize its grandeur, is been paid over $ 100 million and covers an area of ​​35 thousand square kilometers.

The works to build and customize it began in 2018 and the Drake’s mansion it arose on a parcel of land in Bridle Path, an area in northeastern Toronto nicknamed Millionaire’s Row (which translated means the street of millionaires, as if the concept wasn’t clear enough).

How big is Drake’s house and how it is furnished

How big is Drake’s house? Covering a whopping 50,000 square meters and amenities such as an NBA full-size indoor basketball court crowned by a 21-square-foot pyramid skylight, Drake’s astonishing home certainly qualifies as a mansion of a thousand extravagances, ideal for satisfy every whim. But instead of vast expanses of cheap plasterboard and mountains of awkward hot-glue-coated furniture, the imposing Drake Manor, as envisioned and studied by Canadian architecture and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, is a marvel of craftsmanship of yesteryear: yes, it was built with limestone, bronze, exotic woods and other noble materials. Every detail of the vast property has been meticulously conceived, executed and laid. And no, you won’t find a single Scarface poster in sight.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Drake himself explained why he wanted solid materials: “Since I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to be solid and last over 100 years. I wanted it to have a staircase and feel monumental. It will be one of the feats that I will leave behindso it must be strong, robust and timeless “, he told the press in the past. The Embassy is inspired by traditional Beaux Arts architecture of Paris with a slightly abstract touch to give a more contemporary spirit. In terms of shape, materials and execution, the structure is a real 19th century limestone palace with the most minimal external profiles and very clean lines. No putty, paint and faux gold: Drake doesn’t like tacky.

An overwhelming luxury that shows itself through the dimensions of the rooms, the materials and the details of the floors and ceilings. The majestic staircase and huge entrance hall, clad in massive limestone with beveled inserts of black Marquina marble, under a faceted ceiling with an antique bronze-framed mirror, introduce the incredible Sunday experience. The great hall is enhanced by a custom-made concert grand piano by the venerable Austrian piano maker Bösendorfer, designed in collaboration with the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami and Rafauli, which is backed by full-height Macassar ebony panels. The second jewel of the great hall is a monumental reproduction of theLobmeyr’s iconic Metropolitan chandelieroriginally designed by Hans Harald Rath to decorate the Metropolitan Opera in New York in 1963. With over 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal, it is a dazzling sculpture of light, the second largest installation of its kind in the world.

The designer’s references to the Art Deco style become more explicit in the sumptuous canary yellow lounge which, like many other spaces in the house, can be glimpsed in the videos of Drkae’s songs “When to Say When “https://www.elle.com/” Chicago Freestyle” And “Toosie Slide“. The highlight of the room is a foliated ceiling of backlit concentric hexagonal panels wrapped in faux suede Alcantara, with a massive Venetian glass sunburst chandelier that descends from the center. The furnishings, here as throughout the house, they have all been custom designed by Rafauli in materials ranging from dyed ostrich leather to mohair, from macassar to bronze. Drake’s favorite place in the sumptuous home is the 3,200 square meter master bedroom suite, with an additional 1,100 square meters of covered terraces. As the rapper says, this room is the place where he hides from the way to rest and always face new days.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

As always, God is in the details. The bed and the bed base, which weigh about a ton and cost more than an ordinary house, are from Rafauli’s new line for Hästens, called Grand Vividus. The headboard, embellished with an antique mirror and channel-tufted leather, includes a bar containing whiskey and champagne. The nightstands feature mother-of-pearl inlays and the bedding incorporates a hummingbird tapestry by Alexander McQueen from The Rug Company. The centerpiece of the master bathroom is a 4,000-pound tub of faceted black marble carved from a single block. Equally spectacular is Drake’s two-story wardrobe, embellished with amethyst, rock crystal hardware and seats covered in diamond-quilted shearling with polished nickel studs. It is the perfect place for exhibit the musician’s vast wardrobeher sneaker collection and the series of precious Hermès Birkin bags she has been accumulating for years.

Of course there is also the space to create: a recording studio with everything you need to make music of the highest level.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io