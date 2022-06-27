his 10-year-old son crashes a luxury car

The couple, who have been given a second chance, had an incident this weekend.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got a huge scare last weekend, they won’t be able to forget it for a long time!

What a scare and disgust it has taken Ben Affeck, Jennifer Lopez’s husband. Samuel, the actor’s son, took advantage of his father’s mistake to get into a Lamborghini with the fatal outcome of crashing it.

Fortunately, the little one, 10 years oldwas unharmed, although the luxurious car has gone badly stopped.

A prank that ends in a huge upset

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, newlyweds , They took advantage of Sunday morning to visit a Los Angeles dealership, and they did it with the actor’s son.

In a moment of distraction, the little boy took the opportunity to assemble the most expensive mischief that his parents will be able to face: he crashed a luxurious yellow Lamborghini, valued at more than 200,000 euros!

According to the American media TMZthe parents were looking at cars when the little boy decided it was a good idea to get into the driver’s seat, although it is not known whether the engine was running or not.

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashed a rental Lamborghini after getting behind the wheel. https://t.co/UAAgv4NCmU — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2022

Regardless of that, Ben’s son put the reverse gear unlucky enough to crash into an Audi that was parked behind him.

Fortunately, the boy he was able to walk out on his own and there has been no major damage.

What punishment do you think his parents should have imposed on him after this prank?