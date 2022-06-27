HBO Max will premiere it complete in July

Related news

One of the most demanded series since its launch finally arrives at the HBO Max catalog. July 17 all 15 seasons arrive emergencies (ER), the medical series that made George Clooney famousand through which actors such as Julianna Margulies, Maura Tierney, Linda Cardellini, John Stamos, Maria Bello or Angela Bassett passed.

Created by novelist Michael Crichtonand with John Wells (Shameless) as showrunner for the first six seasons, the series ran from 1994 to 2008 on NBC, following the professional and personal lives of doctors and nurses in the frenetic emergency room of a fictional Chicago hospital. The series explores the inner workings of an urban teaching hospital and the dire problems facing the doctors and staff of its overburdened ER.

Until it was overtaken by Grey’s Anatomy in 2019 with its 16th season, emergencies It was the medical drama with the most episodes (331) and seasons on American television. is the second series with the most nominations at the Emmy Awards (the first is Game of Thrones), adding up to 124 while on the air, two of them for Clooney who achieved recognition in the industry with the character of Dr. Doug Ross. The series won 23 statuettesincluding the best dramatic series in 1996.

The 15 seasons of ‘ER’ are added to the HBO Max catalog on July 17.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you