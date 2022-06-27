HBO Max sets a date for the arrival of one of the best medical series in history

One of the great absences that the panorama of the streaming (usual with the series of the twentieth century) is about to be corrected. HBO Max announced today that one of the best medical series (and in general), ‘ER’ (‘ER’) It will arrive in full on its platform on July 17.

Created by Michael Crichton (‘Jurassic Park’) and based on his own experiences as a medical student, the fiction took us to the day-to-day of the emergency unit of the County General Hospital in ChicagoUSA.

I would arrive there for the first time John Carter (Noah Wyle), surgical resident. He will be the “hook” character with whom let’s enter the frenetic world of hospital emergencies. An overloaded world in which there is hardly any time for rest.

The frenetic corridors of ‘ER’

In fact, both the script (by Crichton) and the direction (by Rod Holcomb) were in charge of transmitting that: long talks through crowded corridors and a constant feeling that things are happening everywhere. But also a genuine interest in knowing who the people who carry the stethoscopes and other medical instruments really are.

The result is a vibrant medical drama that, incidentally, revolutionized the way of working the subgenre on television, achieving great success in terms of awards: with 124 nominations, it is the series with the most Emmy nominations, winning 22 statuettes, including best drama in 1996.

While, incidentally, he launched some of his protagonists to stardom. Perhaps the clearest example is that of George Clooney, who played pediatrician Doug Ross; but we also have Julianna Margulies like nurse Carol Hathaway or himself Noah Wyle.

Throughout its fifteen seasons, actors of the stature of Anthony Edwards, Gloria Reuben, Laura Innes, Maria Bello, Alex KingstonEriq La Salle, Sherry Stringfield, Paul McCrane, Goran Visnjic, Maura Tierney Linda Cardellini, John Stamos and Angela Bassett, among others.