HBO Max is done with another subscriber insurance, the mythical ‘Emergencies’

For a long time, the big platforms have not only produced fictions to try to attract the public, but they know that there are certain series that are a guarantee of subscribers. That’s why friends either the golden girls their rights are highly valued, despite having spent decades since their issuance.

This Monday, June 27, hbo max has announced another important move in that direction. The HBO platform will have available, from July 17 and in high definition, the fifteen seasons of the iconic series emergencies that were developed between 1994 and 2009.

The medical drama, which holds the record for being the fiction with the most Emmy Award nominations (a total of 122 nominations and 23 awards), was created by Michael Crichtonand in its distribution it had Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, Gloria Reuben, Laura Innes, Maria Bello, Alex Kingston, Eriq La Salle or Sherry Stringfieldamong many others.

As the platform explains in its note, “combining the talents of best-selling author Michael Crichton (jurassic-park) with Peabody, Humanitas and Emmy Award-winning producer John Wells (The West Wing of the White House, Duty shift) and Emmy winner Christopher Chulack (Duty shift), emergencies explores the inner workings of an urban teaching hospital and the serious problems facing the doctors and staff of its overburdened emergency department. These medical professionals are determined to save lives in a place where nothing is taken for granted and nothing is certain… nothing except that very soon another desperate person in need of their help will be rushing through the ER door.”

