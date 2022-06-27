HBO Max brings back the series that changed George Clooney’s life

play-series Updated: 06/27/2022 1:50 p.m.

‘ER’ is the quintessential medical series, the story with which the novelist and doctor Michael Crichton, the one with the dinosaurs, changed television forever. All the hospital productions that have been made since then owe him something or have copied entire plots. The NBC network kept it on the air for 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes. It was a general series, worthy of the best platform, as is now shown. hbo max will premiere it in full and in high definition from July 17.

Part of the original ‘ER’ team -NBC

‘ER’ premiered in 1994 and said goodbye to the audience in 2009, but it is a series as modern as the next. It had a dizzying rhythm and sudden changes of rhythm that allowed for moments of great intimacy.

It alternated adrenaline and emotion and launched dozens of actors, among which stand out George Clooney, Noah Wyle, maura tierney, Laura Innes, Goran Visnjic, Anthony Edwards, Erik LaSalle, Julianna Margulies, Gloria Reuben, Maria Bello And a long etcetera. Many of them have had fruitful careers, but none like Clooney’s, who ‘only’ participated in five seasons.

It is also the series with the most nominations in the history of the Emmy Awards, in which it has accumulated 122 nominations, of which it won 23. Crichton (‘Jurassic Park’) combined his talent with producer John Wells (‘The West Wing of the White House’) and Christopher Chulack (‘Duty shift’). The series follows the inner workings of an urban teaching hospital, Chicago’s fictional County General, and the dire problems facing the doctors and staff of its overburdened emergency department.

