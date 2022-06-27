Halftime on Netflix: Jennifer Lopez and her hunger for credibility





Jennifer Lopez has turned 50 and always looks ten years younger: she is perky and determined to still be talked about. Over the past twenty years we have seen her act, dance and sing to become a world icon: let’s not forget that Google Images of her was born to search for her. jungle dress Versace worn at the 2000 Grammy Awards. However, still I have to understand exactly what he can do well and, from what emerges in Halftime, the docufilm dedicated to her on Netflixthis is not just my problem.

Trailer

What can Jennifer Lopez really do?

J.Lo is certainly multifaceted, but we cannot consider her an Oscar-winning actress or a talented singer. The problem is not the versatility, the prerogative of all overseas stars: many singers also try the cinematic path, and the last one that has been most successful is surely Lady Gaga. However, even though Lady Gaga has not yet won an Oscar for Best Actress, they all trace her fame and credibility back to her talent as a musician, so in reality no one expects anything of her as an actress, and if she demonstrates an extra talent. … so much more. The same goes for all those actresses who have also shown that they can sing over the course of their careers, like Meryl Streep, whose skill in acting no one questions. Singing is an added value.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, began her career as a dancer, then offered herself as an actress and finally as a singer. However, she has failed to really stand out in any of the three arts despite her “mainstream” success: maybe that’s why she just can’t see her as anything more than a diva. The difficulty lies precisely in identifying it in a specific role. It is not so much a matter of taste as it is an objective reflection. J.Lo never fully convinces, and from this point arises the frustration of an artist who gives her all, but in the end it never fails to be credible despite the numbers (and the money) he makes.

Preparing the show for Super Bowl 2020

In the docufilm Halftime frustration emerges forcefully. J. lei Lo is very busy preparing for the Super Bowl 2020 show of the same name, where she will star along with Shakira. For Jennifer, the show means everything and becomes a moment to affirm who she is and stage the rights of Latin Americans during the Trump government. The message becomes so obsessive that the singer gets to insert cages on stage and little girls – including daughter Emme – who sing and dance “Born in the USA”, thus unleashing the perplexities of the National Football League.

Sharing the show with Shakira also seems to be a problem. So the problem of racism comes back to the fore: why should the Halftime space, which is usually given to a single star, be divided in half between two South American women? It would seem an affront. To underline the concept of freedom and equality, the documentary ends with Jennifer Lopez singing “This land is your land” during the inauguration of the new president Bidenshouting “Let’s get loud”, the title of his hit, in the middle of the performance.

A question of credibility

During the preparation of the show for the Super Bowl, we also follow Lopez in the various awards of the film The Wall Street girls, produced and interpreted by her. We are therefore witnessing the strong disappointment of not receiving any Oscar nominations despite the compliments of the critics and yet another message of equality dedicated – in this case – to working women. And the more canonical institutions do not consider Jennifer, the more she strives to be seen and recognized, making her work a continuous message towards something “higher”.

If we look at the difference in Super Bowl Performance between her and Shakira, we immediately notice the different register. Colombian singer plays on stage, has fun, it doesn’t need to prove anything. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, makes it a state case and brings a lot of performance to the stage wow effect and definitely more built.

I understand the noble need, for those with a lot of visibility, to spread messages about human rights, but perhaps the Super Bowl was not the best time to combine ballets and hymns to integration. Recall that it is an entertainment show during a sporting event, and in the end already being invited as a performer is a strong message in the context of equality. The same goes for J.Lo’s incitement to “let his voice be heard” during the performance of the patriotic song for Biden’s settlement. Was it an appropriate gesture?

Jennifer Lopez wants to overdo it: there is a sense of revenge in her that needs to be fed, but which at the same time leads her to self-sabotage. Too many things all at once, too much confusion. She can’t figure out what she likes to do apart from being talked about. She wants to assert herself and that’s not a problem until she becomes an obsession. I liked the documentary a lot, but what leaves me in doubt is the lust for credibility that Lopez needs to achieve, as well as his frustrating rush to another type successfull. Legal, but perhaps a little too heavy and sometimes out of place.

I’m sorry if you suffer from lack of recognition: she seems to me a genuine woman, who knows what she believes in and is very committed. But we also remember how long it took for Leonardo DiCaprio to win an Oscar. And let’s talk about one of the best Hollywood actors of recent years. So, to conclude, what I wonder is if this documentary by Amanda Micheli did not want to martyr too much the figure of Jennifer Lopez, who at the end of the games is a billionaire star who will surely be remembered for many things. Maybe not as the best singer, maybe not for winning an Oscar, but let’s face it.

Alessia Pizzi