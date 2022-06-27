Gonzalo Farfán almost died on Fox Sports; reveal history halftime

Midtime Editorial

A untold story that was very close to end in tragedy in the facilities of Fox Sports south of Mexico City. And it is that the former soccer player Gonzalo Farfanwho for a time worked as an analyst on the television network, suffered an aneurysm that almost killed him in full recording with Raúl Orvañanos and Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda.

Precisely De Anda was the one who told for the first time the terrifying anecdote that it almost cost Farfán his lifewho was a figure of America in the 80s, well out of nowhere he started convulsing before the cries of despair of Orvañanos and other members of the production.

“We were doing program on Fox Sports with Raúl Orvañanos, Gonzalo Farfán and me, it was a Friday and we were recording it. In the recordings, Farfán began to convulse, was very strong. I remember that I bent down to get a bottle of water and I heard Raúl screaming, I saw him jump back and I thought he was the one with the problem, but when I turned around, I see Farfán convulse in a very ugly, fucking ugly way“, he recalled.

De Anda saved Farfán’s life with a spoon

The only one who knew how to react in those moments of uncertainty was Juan Carlos Gabriel, who saved Farfán’s life using a spoon and a card to open his mouth and not swallow his tongue, something that -according to his story- was nothing to happen.

“Gonzalo falls to the floor, when I get there I see that he was already swallowing his tongue which is extremely dangerous. Producer René López came down from the booth and I told him to unbutton his shoes and pants, I I asked for a spoon and a card because with that I managed to open his mouth to stick out his tongue because he already had it rolled up,” said Paco Gabriel de Anda’s brother.

‘Farfán died’; the panic on fox sports

The collective hysteria reached such a degree that the producer of Fox Goal Mexico He said in the forum “Gonzalo died”but De Anda’s timely intervention meant saving the life of the former player, who recently shared a photo on Instagram showing off his good health with two former teammates in the Eagles.

“It was an aneurysm that he had and I knew how to react because I had an epileptic cousin who died of that. I knew how to deal with the situation due to previous events, but if I hadn’t experienced that with my cousin, I wouldn’t have known how to react with Farfán. In a moment, the producer told me: ‘He died, he died’. It was very strong, horrible. The ambulance took a long time to arrive.

