Glastonbury: viewers were uncomfortable by the video of Johnny Depp on the set of McCartney

Paul McCartney drew criticism for playing a clip of Johnny Depp during his Glastonbury show.

The Beatles star played Pyramid Stadium on Saturday night (June 25) and, at 80, became the festival’s longest-serving solo headliner.

McCartney’s performance was widely praised by fans both at Worthy Farm and those watching the coverage from home. You can read the five star review of the set from The Independent here.

When he performed his 2012 song “My Valentine,” which he dedicated to his wife Nancy, who was in the crowd, McCartney played clips from the song’s music video, which features both Depp and Natalie Portman.

However, many people took issue with the musician’s choice to play a video of Depp on the giant screen during his performance.

In the black-and-white clip, Depp is seen playing guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language.

This is not the first time McCartney has played the clip with Depp at his concerts.

He has been using the footage during his recent US tour, while Depp’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard was ongoing.

(twitter)

(twitter)

McCartney and Depp are reportedly close friends and longtime collaborators. the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.

In response to McCartney’s Glastonbury set, one person wrote: “Deeply disappointed in both Paul McCartney and Glastonbury over the Johnny Depp video. I feel like it goes against everything Glastonbury stands for.”

Another added: “I wish Glastonbury would have stopped this.”

(twitter)

(twitter)

“It’s not the smartest thing to do. Paul: It was such a contentious trial and it’s a great way to alienate those who aren’t comfortable with the outcome of the trial,” someone else said.

“Having Depp sing McCartney’s love song to his wife feels a bit far fetched,” wrote another.

A fifth person added: “Did Paul McCartney really show Johnny Depp on the massive screen during his previous song? Oh gosh, everyone involved.”

However, others praised McCartney for his choice, with one person writing: “Seeing Paul McCartney show his support for Johnny Depp at Glastonbury was brilliant. Well done to everyone involved.”

Elsewhere in his headlining performance, McCartney brought in Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen as surprise guests.

You can follow the latest updates from Worthy Farm on our live blog here.