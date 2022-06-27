Fortnite chapter 3 season 3: how to always access games with bots and win easily

The truth is that having to try to overcome different weekly challenges surrounded by so many other human players in the games can be annoying, because they practically force us, on many occasions, to have to repeat the game over and over again.

Although we can do many challenges through team battles that are much simpler, others force us to the typical individual mode where if we are unlucky, some opposing player may prevent us from overcoming a challenge and that is a great loss of weather.

That’s why players are looking ways to access the rooms full of bots controlled by artificial intelligence to make it easier to overcome the challenges, and there is a procedure that now you can do too.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 – Cinematic Trailer

How to always enter rooms with bots to quickly overcome challenges in Fortnite chapter 3 season 3

Of course, it will not be easy to configure a room only for bot users so that you can overcome the challenges. You will first need a smartphone, preferably Android, to download the Epic Games app.

This will be through an APK file, and for this you need to enable the setting to allow unknown apps on your device.

Once you have accessed the APK application, you must select Fortnite to start the download, and once it is finished you must create a new Epic Games account, regardless of whether you already had one created.

You could also do it through an iOS device, but this time you must access Xbox Cloud Gaming to play Fortnite, and then create a new Xbox account.

When you have the game downloaded and running on mobile, you should go to any other platform where you have been playing Fortnite mainly. What you need to do now is that the new account you have created for the phone should invite the main account to a lobby, making sure that the lobby account is the phone account.

Now you must configure the game mode as you want through duos which is the best option, and once the game is loaded you simply have to close the phone account and play the game normally through the main account that was invited .

Thanks to these lobbies where there are only bots, we can complete any challenge or mission with much less competition.

If you need more help, here we have told you all the news of season 3 of Fortnite chapter 3 and if you need more help.

Regarding weekly challenges, we already have those for week 0, week 1 and week 2.

You also have our Fortnite guide full of general tips and tricks, such as 50 tricks that will help you win games or the best maps in Creative mode (and the codes to access them).