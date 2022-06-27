Fans on thorns for Cristiano Ronaldo. Chelsea and Sporting ready for a trip »LaRoma24.it – ​​All the News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

The “mission impossible“which is inflaming and continues to make Roma fans dream.”But can Cristiano Ronaldo really return to Serie A?“, many were convinced that his arrival in Italy was impossible already at the time of the Juventus. The return to Manchester was disappointing: zero trophies, no Champions, so the hero of Madeira asked Mendes to find him accommodation. The proposal arrived on the tables of Inter, Bayern Munich and Rome. The first two said no, while as regards the Giallorossi there are those who are ready to swear that the Friedkins are dreaming of giving the fans a 90 shot. If “dreams are desires”, the latter must also find a correspondence with reality. There are several obstacles: the financial stakes that Rome must observe, something “difficult to understand” for the Friedkins, who do not understand how there can be an external limit to their ambitions, with the GM Tiago Pinto committed to lead them to a vision more consistent with the indications coming from UEFA. Then there is the engagement of CR7, of 25 million euros; there is the position of Manchester United, which has reassured the English press about the permanence of the Portuguese, whose contract will expire next summer. Then there is the competition to beat: the new Chelsea owner met Jorge Mendes to understand the feasibility of the deal, Sporting in the background. Lots of money and obstacles, but the Roma fans dream. Meanwhile, Tiago Pinto tries to close the distance with Lille for Celikwhile waiting for offers for Zaniolo.

(the Republic)