Eye and mouth makeup summer 2022: new ideas in photos

A white lace mask for her, a black one for her sister: so they entered Hadid at the masked ball organized for the 50th birthday of the model agent and vice president of IMG Models, Luiz Mattos. Accompanied by her friend and make-up artist Patrick Ta, Gigi Hadid walked the entrance to the Boom Boom Room in New York in a dress with a pink satin bodice and a red latex skirt, all completed by accessories in shades of white, gloves, feather and mask included.

After the various photo in which the two sisters pose together with the birthday boy and the other “Luiz’s angels”, that is Taylor Hill, Meghan Roche and Precious Lee, the time finally comes to unveil the masks. Thus, the 27-year-old blonde supermodel reveals the Announcements with a make-up: colorful rhinestones furrow their gaze taking up the colors of the dress, very long and feathered eyelashes and a scarlet red lipstick.

Gigi Hadid: enchanting eye and lip makeup

Riding the wave of the rhinestone makeup trend, the celebrities make-up artist has wisely recreated a extremely elegant glitter lookwhere the small pink, red and white rhinestones, arranged by size from the inner corner of the eye following towards the outside, replicate the effect of a sparkling eyeshadow that illuminates the gaze along about half of the fixed eyelid. To complete the eye make-up, Patrick added three small rhinestones on the outer corner, made almost imperceptible by the long feathered lashes that lengthen Gigi’s eye even more. Make-up becomes even more sensational thanks to makeup on the lips in shades of the color of passion, chosen in harmony with the light complexion of the young mother. The last touch of glam is instead thanks to the hairstylist Laura Polko, who for the occasion has styled the model’s hair in a fresh and super chic wet look. A fabulous beauty look that of Gigi, to be copied as soon as possible to amaze everyone at the next event of thesummer 2022.

