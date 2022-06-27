Epic Games beats Fortnite cheater in court

Epic Games won the lawsuit filed in April 2021 against the Fortnite cheater known as BlazeFN. The player not only used illegal software to gain an advantage in the game, but also profited by selling it to other players.

The Australian court ruled that violated the Fortnite End User License Agreement (EULA) and Terms of Service, infringed Epic Games copyrights, and illegally sold in-game accounts and cheats to other players.

BlazeFN was forced to post a message on their networks retracting their actions, aother than having to pay a fine. “Until recently, I was selling unauthorized cheats and compromised Fortnite accounts. I’m not going to do that anymore because Epic Games caught me and started legal proceedings against me in Australia.”

statement Read: https://t.co/cEr3e8pm1H — blaze fn (@blazefn8) May 5, 2022

Epic Games says it will continue to take legal action against Battle Royale cheaters.

The cheater also claimed that agrees not to repeat his actions in the future and that he will donate the money agreed with Epic Games (whose value has not been made public) to a charity. “I would like to apologize to the Fortnite community. What I did was illegal and gave players an advantage over other people who follow the rules. I will never do that again,” stated BlazeFN.

Epic Games, in a statement of its own, stated that it takes seriously any illegal action that compromises the experience offered by Battle Royale. According to her, all legal options will be explored to combat cheaters and illegal account sellers, who endanger the safety of the entire community.

The fine set by the Australian courts will be donated to Child’s Playa charity dedicated to improving conditions in children’s hospitals. Created in 2003, offers toys to hundreds of institutions around the world, ensuring an improvement in the quality of life and facilitating the recovery process of children and young people.

Source: GameSpot