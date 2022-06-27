‘Elvis’: the cast of the film vs. famous people they play

fans of Elvis are in luck. Last weekend, the long-awaited biopic with which the director Baz Luhrman has wanted to give us his bubbly and maximalist vision of the legendary life of the King of Rock, from his humble beginnings in a small town in Mississippi to his untimely death at age 42. The film, which largely revolves around Presley’s relationship with his representative controller, Colonel Tom Parker – and hints, incidentally, at the ins and outs of his marriage to Priscilla – yields a kaleidoscopic tributevery much in the manner of the filmmaker, to the revered musician and his legacy.

Given the artistic environment of luxury and fame in which Presley moved, many of the characters in the film are as famous (if not more) than the actors who embody them. That’s how it is the spectacular cast of Elvis compared to the real characters they play in Luhrmann’s overflowing musical epic.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

The casting to play the main role of the film was one of the most disputed in recent times, but Austin Butler ended up prevailing over his rivals with a little push from Denzel Washington, who, it seems, called Luhrmann directly to put the former Disney star through the roof. The recommendation paid off: Butler not only bears an uncanny resemblance to the King, but his performance has been widely hailed as the best thing about the film.

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley