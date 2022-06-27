‘Elvis’ has brought a relief to Hollywood that we will end up thanking

The data from ticket office Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been given to understand that the exhibition model on the big screen had changed forever. There is more to see than just one type of film, blockbusters belonging to major franchises, was the only thing that managed to attract the public to theaters, as sagas such as Marvelrecent movies like Jurassic World: Dominionn either Top Gun: Maverick or the condemnation to streaming of many titles of small and medium budget. However, there is still a ray of light for cinema on the big screen to return to the splendor of yesteryear. And this has brought us Elvisthe new film by the director of Moulin Rouge based on the life of the king of rock.

Austin Butler as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s film (Photo: Warner Bros Pictures)

The initial expectations at the box office for Elvis They weren’t as good as you’d expect.. Despite the fact that it was received with great enthusiasm by critics and received applause at festivals such as Cannes, we were talking about a type of adult and musical cinema that until now had shown no signs of conquering its potential audience again. There is nothing more to see than last 2021, when the recovery of the box office began after the fateful 2020, the genre of musicals accumulated failure after failure with tapes like In a New York neighborhood, Dear Evan Hansen and even the admired West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, the remake of the 60s classic that appealed to an adult audience similar to that of Elvis.

And it is that with Elvis Presley we speak of a figure with depth in generations that lived through times such as the 50s, 60s and 70s or their later influence, not having the same influence as groups that made movies like Bohemian Rhapsody to an unprecedented mass phenomenon like the case of Queen. In addition, it was necessary to assess this potential audience you are targeting Elvis had not recovered the habit of going back to the movie theaters. The only exception we found was Top Gun: Maverick, whose majority of viewers belonged to a target over 35 years old. However, it was a great blockbuster and a sequel to a mythical title of the 80s with a great impact on American culture, which is a very different case from an adult musical drama.

Continue reading the story

For this reason, and also considering that we were talking about a title that is close to three hours long, the box office forecasts did not point much beyond 20 million dollars at its premiere, but the reality has been very different from what was expected. And it is that Elvis has debuted with an estimated 30.5 million in the United States, a figure that increases to 50 along with international market data. With a budget of 85 million, you should have no problem being able to make your investment profitable in the coming weeks, since we are talking about a title that will not have direct competition throughout the summer, with which the public is delighted and that is generating good word of mouth among viewers.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to watch a YouTube video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

But the most important thing, according to data collected by media such as The Hollywood Reporter, is that has again attracted adult audiences to cinemas in droves. 56% of viewers who have come to see Elvis are over 35 years old, while 29% are over 55. Quite an achievement that shows that adult and original cinema outside of the big franchises is working again in the big screen. And it is undoubtedly a relief for Hollywood, which once again sees how the risk of releasing this type of production in theaters is not as great as it seems. But not only do we have to refer to the data of this musical, since last 2021 we already saw how the gucci house by Ridley Scott achieved acceptable figures with more than 153 million dollars. In addition, outside of drama, we also find recent cases of original films such as The lost City by Sandra Bullock, who also broke expectations this year and has closed her commercial career with almost 200 million.

On the other hand, the success of Elvis it is also a relief for the musical genre, that after the setbacks that occurred in 2021 it seemed that this type of cinema would pass away for a long time, at least on the big screen. But it doesn’t look like that will be the case. And it is that the initial figures of this last production of the director of Moulin Rouge either The Great Gatsby they make us trust that, little by little, cinema in theaters will recover the variety of yesteryear. It will be something gradual and it is likely that we will spend long periods with cinemas limited to well-known franchises and blockbusters, but it seems clear that in the long run this different and risky adult cinema will once again have a significant gap on the big screen. And in the end, we as viewers will end up thanking him.

More stories that may interest you: