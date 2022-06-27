Easy recipe for a creamy grated carrot jelly with pineapple and walnuts

The jelly is not only a very easy to make and delicious dessertbut it is refreshing and very nutritious because it is a source of protein and vitamin C that contributes to having the healthy tissuesthat is, bones, ligaments, skin, tendons and muscles, so it is excellent for combating joint pain and helps regenerate them, in addition to improve defenses of our immune system.

In spite of that, it can be boring to eat a jelly, we almost always imagine it to be tasteless and of a single flavor, but here we give you an option that you are going to love, because it has a combination of ingredients that combine and enhance the flavors: a grated carrot jelly with pineapple and walnutwhich is also super creamy. If you think that it can be very complicated to make it at home, not at all, and we give you the Step by Step!

For grate the carrot we suggest you do it with a fine hole graterinstead of a potato peeler, since that way texture will be much better when taking a bite If you want make it in layersyou can add the mixture of milk and carrot with pineapple in two partsthat is, serve half and let it set for 1 or 2 hours to add the rest of the mixture, so that there is more of the solid mixture on top.

Grated carrot jelly with pineapple and walnut

Ingredients:

200 grams of condensed milk

180 mL of evaporated milk

110 mL of half cream

1/4 cup of cow’s milk

1/4 cup cold water

21 grams of gelatin

2 small carrots

400 grams of pineapple

50 grams of chopped walnuts

vegetable oil, for greasing

Process:

1. Serve the unflavored gelatin in the cold watermix to undo the lumps and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes until it hydrates.

2. Meanwhile, wash the carrotspeel and grate, serve in a bowl. Chop the pineapple diced and serve in the bowladd the chopped walnuts and mix everything to integrate.

3. Serve the Cow milkthe condensed milkthe evaporated milk and the half cream In a blender, beat very well until integrated.

4. Melt the gelatin in the microwave (putting for approximately 10 seconds) or in a water bath. Make sure there are no lumps.

5. Without stopping blending, serve the melted gelatin in thread, so that it is well integrated into the mixture, then remove.

6. grease your mold with a napkin with vegetable oil. Serve a portion of grated carrot with pineapple and walnutadd the milk mix, finish adding the carrot and finish covering with the milk.

7. Put the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight, once you are well Curd your jellyseparate and unmold carefully, and enjoy!