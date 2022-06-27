Duolingo brings its pet to Roblox and Decentraland

Mexico, Jun 27 (ANTON Noticias).- Duo, the owl will be invading the Metaverse with a unique activation in its category to support developers and remind its users to do their lessons.

Duolingo is the first language learning platform to have a presence on Roblox, a virtual universe where people can create virtual worlds, play games in them and share experiences with friends, and Decentraland, a virtual world powered by blockchain.

The Roblox community had already created Unofficial Duolingo themed games and avatars, so Duolingo decided to reward these super fans by making various branded materials available on the platform and launching a game jam where developers can submit their game proposals to be featured in Duolingo’s virtual space. Nearly two dozen developer-created games were selected from submissions to be included in the Duolingo space.

“Traditionally brands that have activations in the metaverse create their own environments or worlds for others to interact with. However, in the case of Duolingo, a brand loved by many including Roblox, we wanted to create an experience that gives fans the power to create something with our brand and beloved winged character, Duo, for them to enjoy and share with others. friendssaid James K. Kuczynski, Creative Director of Brand and Marketing at Duolingo.

To encourage players to get involved with community-built games, players will be able to earn up to double or triple virtual currency by trying out the creations of others than by playing ‘Spanish or Vanish,’ Duolingo’s original game. Afterward, they’ll be able to redeem their money at Duolingo’s virtual merch store, filled with official items like a backpack, a hat, a full suit, a face mask, and even a cute baby owl to have as a virtual pet.

But Duo’s antics aren’t just limited to the Roblox universe! Players in Decentraland will now be able to see a huge Duo holding a banner with notifications of him, giving “outdoor” ads a new meaning.

Duolingo has teamed up with MediaMonks, a digital marketing and advertising company, to develop experiences on Roblox and Decentraland.