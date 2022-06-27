Dorlan Pabón is champion in Colombia; he remembered RayadosMediotiempo

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

Mexico City / 06.26.2022 23:56:35





National Athletic tournament champion was crowned Opening 2022 of the League of Colombia by winning 4-3 on aggregate Sports Tolima in the end. One of the members of the champion team is Dorlan Pabonwho served in Monterey Striped and after winning the cup he sent various messages, one for the MX League.

And it is that Dorlan Pabón wished Deportes Tolima success in the Copa Libertadores and in his message He remembered that he left scratched and therefore Mexico to win titles.

“Congratulate the Tolimaa good rival, did things very well and I want them to continue representing in the Copa Libertadores, we will be supporting them because they are Colombians and they are going to leave us very high.

“(I am) Happy and happy for one more title with this institution, I left a lot of things in Mexico, I left a lot of things behind to come to this institution to win things and that’s what I came forI’m happy for this beautiful fan, we have to celebrate with the people and rest behind.

In the midst of the joy of becoming champion, Dorlan Pabón remembered Deportes Tolima and left a beautiful message for Colombian soccer.pic.twitter.com/0NBQBZgMpS – Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) June 27, 2022

How Atletico Nacional won the title

The purslane team fell 2-1 in the vibrant second leg of the final at home in Tolima, but won its seventeenth title thanks to a 3-1 win in the first leg on Wednesday.

Tolima opened the scoring thanks to an own goal by Argentine defender Emanuel Olivera (18) and put Nacional on the ropes by scoring the second with a powerful header by Juan Caicedo (36).

But the two-time Libertadores champion reacted in stoppage time with a header from Jarlan Barrera that silenced the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué (90+1) and sealed the title for Atlético Nacional.

The locals suffered a serious blow in the 56th minute, when midfielder Daniel Cataño missed a penalty that would have put the series in their favor and was sent off for a foul on goalkeeper Kevin Mier in the rebound dispute.

With this, Nacional consolidates itself as the most successful team in coffee soccer, expanding its advantage over América de Cali and Millonarios, who have 14 titles each.

