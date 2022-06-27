Donda’s victorious debut in Montevideo

Yesterday, Rio Grande do Sul Sub 10 Jazmín Donda began its participation in the XXXII Pan American Youth Chess Festival 2022 (Swiss, 9 rounds, 90′ + 30”), which runs until Saturday, July 2, in Montevideo ( Uruguay).

RIO GRANDE.- The player trained by instructor Andrés Ortiz at Club Los Ñires is the third seed in the contest (with an ELO or international score of 1,209 points), and the day before she defeated Victoria Henríquez Prado (Chile, without ELO) with the white pieces. , in a game played on table 3. At 9:30 he will take Black against the Peruvian Fabiana Jiménez Salas (6th favorite, with 1,039), and from 17:00 he will play the 3rd round.

The participation of the minor is sponsored by the Department of Sports of the province.

Round 1 (Sunday 26, 16:00)

M White Black Res.

1 Iris Li (USA/1,443) Silvana Araque (Uruguay) 1-0

2 Arelit Arellano (Mexico) Jimena Lugo (Par/1,272) 0-1

3 Jazmin Donda (Arg/1,209) Victoria Henriquez (Chile) 1-0

4 Lucia Lemos (Uruguay) Mariana Fernandez (Bol/1,125) 0-1

5 Rihanna Rojas (Peru/1,119) Antonia Lozano (Colombia) 1-0

6 Paula Torrico (Bolivia) Fabiana Jimenez (Peru/1,039) 0-1

7 Elisabet Briceño (Colombia) Wanda Vargas (Bolivia) tab

Round 2 (Monday 27, 09:30)

M White Black

1 Mariana Fernandez (Bol/1,125) Iris Li (USA/1,443)

2 Jimena Lugo (Paraguay/1,272) Rihanna Rojas (Peru/1,119)

3 Fabiana Jiménez (Peru/1,029) Jasmine Donda (Arg/1,209)

4 Silvana Araque (Uruguay) Elisabet Briceno (Col/1,028)

5 Wanda Vargas (Bolivia) Arelit Arellano (Mexico)

6 Victoria Henriquez (Chile) Paula Torrico (Bolivi)

7 Antonia Lozano (Colombia) Lucia Lemos (Uruguay)