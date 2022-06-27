Do you know why it is good to travel? 9 benefits that improve your life and increase your well-being

There are many ways to make a vacation trip: rural or urban tourism, getaways or long trips, beach or mountains, camping, hotel or spa, train trips, cruises or safaris, by car, by bicycle, on a motorcycle or on foot… Anyway, traveling is a great little luxury for almost everyone and it can make us happy. More so now, after, for many months, we have seen limited movements due to the pandemic.

The benefits of traveling for physical well-being are undeniable and many studies show that they extend to mental and emotional well-being. Scientific evidence shows some of these advantages for the mind of vacation trips, without a doubt a source of well-being:

It’s a stress cure

We live every day with rush, pressure and stopwatch in hand. We run almost everywhere and traveling is similar to buying time. Time to rest, get to know, discover, disconnect from everyday stress and let the mind relax. Time to release pressure and decompress.

help to escape



Leaving the everyday environment for a few days or weeks helps those who do so to get away from the problems of everyday life and escape from the routine. Changing your environment, changing schedules and routines is a good way to park your worries, even for a few days, while you recharge your batteries.

Help to relativize

Traveling means getting away and taking distance, both physically and emotionally, from the problems and worries of every day. Taking distance gives the possibility of seeing things from a different perspective, which often helps to relativize. Because, in reality, nothing is so bad.

Open your mind



We are so engrossed in our lives that sometimes we are not able to see anything beyond. However, traveling gives you the chance to see how other people live, to learn about other customs, another culture, gastronomy, traditions, music… It doesn’t matter if the destination is near or far from home; there is always something to learn and that helps to open the mind.

Live the moment

The limitation of time gives a lot of value to each day and each hour that is spent in the destination, which, without a doubt, helps to enjoy each moment much more. The scarcity of time makes it valuable. That is why trips are intense experiences. Many times time seems to expand, because every minute is taken advantage of. And this is difficult to happen in the habitual place of residence, where it seems that we are always on the next thing, unable to pay full attention to each experience.

Strengthen relationships

The usual thing is to travel accompanied and that the relationship intensifies. It is very difficult to spend, on a day-to-day basis, so much quality time with someone. Because we simply do not have as much time for leisure and rest as on a trip. Everything intensifies more and it is necessary to learn to give in, organize, allow oneself to be organized, be tolerant and agree. Most of the time the experience is satisfying, because unique experiences are often shared.

learnings



Every trip involves learning, regardless of the distance to the destination. New things are always learned and each experience helps to continue developing the personality and to increase the cultural heritage.

Helps socialization

Traveling is a golden opportunity to socialize, because it facilitates contact with new people, in a relaxed atmosphere. It is a good option to enjoy interesting conversations and even make temporary or permanent friendships, since social networks facilitate subsequent contact. Being less tense than on a day-to-day basis, the predisposition to socialize is usually much greater, because the atmosphere is more relaxed.

Boost self-knowledge

When we are in a new environment and enjoy different experiences, it sometimes happens that we must overcome obstacles or face some challenge or see some event that allows us to reflect. It is possible to discover new aspects of one’s own personality or to know how far we can go and even strengthen self-esteem.

Traveling connects us with other places and people, while disconnecting us from our daily routine. It allows us to rest, discover, know, learn, value. It gives us the opportunity to get to know new corners and customs and, sometimes, even open up to new ideas. Physical and psychological benefits that bring us closer to the long-awaited well-being.