Did you know that a man from Hidalgo gives voice to Igor, Optimus Prime, Schwarzenegger and others

PACHUCA.- Have you ever wondered who is behind the voices of yours characters favorites of cinema Y television?

For within the vast world of dubbingone of them is proudly Hidalgo. his name is Blas Garcia Alcantara, voice actor and native of the municipality Tulla de Allende, Gentleman.

Their voice has given life to characters What Igor, Optimus Prime, bite of futurama and actors like Clint Eastwood, arnold schwarzenegger Y Sylvester Stallone.

HIS CAREER

Blas Garcia was born on May 26, 1942 and is a actor, announcer Mexican who entered the dubbing in 1966. Since the mid-1970s, he has given life through his voice to famous characters of cinema Y television What Tommy Lee Jones, Clint Eastwood, arnold schwarzenegger Y Sylvester Stallone.

Her first dubbing leading role in a feature film is in Les miserables of 1952, and his first fixed in a series is in Captain danger.

In 1976 he began his career with the participation of the film The Poquianchiswhile entering the dubbing.

In 1977 he dubbed an animated character from the film my friend the dragon for Disney. The following year, she worked on a Mexican animated feature film called The Wise Men next to Jorge Arvizu.

In the early 1980s he lent his voice in japanese animation series: Sea newt and Captain Twinkle. In that same decade she participated in the telenovelas sandra Y Pauline from Televisa.

In 1986 he played a small role in the cast of the mexican film of the sexycomedy genre the dairywhere the comedian Polo Polo appears as the protagonist.

In 1989 he stood out in his role in the film Red Dawn that recounts the events of the Tlatelolco massacre, alongside top-class actors such as Héctor Bonilla and María Rojo.

ITS VOICE

It has been the voice recurring cast of actors like Sylvester Stallone, arnold schwarzeneggerSamuel L. Jackson or Robbie Coltrane.

Inside the world of dubbing affectionately known as “The Cap“. Some others characters that have come to life through their voice are: Igor in Winnie The Pooh; Optimus Prime in transformers Y transformers Prime; rubeus hagrid in the saga of Harry Potter; Goffrey in the Prince of rap; Nick Fury in avengers the age of Ultron.

He is known for doing voice of Nibbler either bite in the animated series futurama until the fourth season; sajin komamura in bleach. In Adventure Timeinterpret the voice to the Spanish latin of Sun in the episode “Something Big”.

It has also been the voice of Saruman in the sagas of The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbit, Judah Ben-Hur, Rhett Butler Y Ramses II in the films epics Ben Hur, gone With the Wind Y The 10 Commandmentsthe Agent K in the trilogy of men in black and to President Coriolanus Snow in the saga of The Hunger Games.

(With information and photos: Illustrative web dubbing.fandom)

jgp