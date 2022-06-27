David Navarro: the Valencian designer behind Spotify, Facebook and Twitter

VALENCIA. The Internet is the universe of ideas, a place where creativity and art coexist in brotherhood under the umbrella of good design. Each button, functionality and interface has a name behind it, and in this specific case is that of the Valencian designer David Navarro . Perhaps his name is not as well known as the projects he has worked on, such as: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Spotify… And this without mentioning brands such as Adidas or Philips, wow, a professional from head to toe. Currently his restless personality has taken him to New York, where he has lived for 6 years. There he became, for a season, the creative head of ueno, a digital product and brand studio in the heart of Soho. In this he was able to work for Twitter, assuming both a professional and personal challenge, without forgetting that at the end of the basics there is always the design: “Designing for millions of people can be intimidating and I understand that seen from the outside it can have a special halo. But in the end it is still the same challenge that I have seen in small companies, it is still solving design problems so that your audience can use your product more efficiently. The difference is that the impact is more noticeable, the responsibility feels greater. But it is still design, a job, nothing more”. A “nothing else” that becomes gigantic and admirable when life is solved for millions of people. A way to create a universe in which with a simple click life becomes easier for everyone. A job that represents a grain of sand in a career that mixes a bit of everything: from undertaking with the first purely digital creative studio in Valencia to working for major brands around the world, all without losing focus on what is truly important: “Learn, explore, be a good person and help others. This industry is too small to go prima donna.” first keys Navarro initially wanted to dedicate himself to the world of cinema, and dreamed of being “the next Steven Spielberg”, however, once he graduated in Audiovisual Communication from CEU San Pablo, he saw that his place was in the network. After taking his first steps in the world of design and founding observer (the first purely digital creative studio in Valencia, later renamed pixelinglife) saw that the terreta was “small”. Navarro moved abroad in 201 0 [5] to start working in a digital advertising agency in Amsterdam, Tribal DDB: “I moved with a fairly basic English and a bit of recklessness, but that led me to end up working for different agencies and for brands that I saw from a distance in Spain like Adidas either Heineken. Those were the years that I call my “advertising years” where I learned the other side of digital design more focused on communication and less on the product”, years that earned him awards at festivals such as Cannes and One Show. However not always bigger is better, for Navarro the most satisfying projects are those that above all “fill you up”, those in which you connect with the person beyond the brand: “It is difficult to stay with projects because they all have their part of charm and their part of drama. But if I have to stay with one instead of selecting the brands that we can all have in mind, yes, they were special challenges but it does not reach the level of intensity, closeness and collaboration that when you have a closer relationship with the founders of a start-up”. In fact, that’s how it started. uenoworking on a project for a Belgian mobility startup, Cowboy helping them to define their brand identity and personality: “They had many dreams, a discreet budget and a prototype”, he clarifies, “what I like about our collaboration is not only the fruit of the work, it is the power to have narrowed a good personal relationship and helped to grow as a company”, in the following years they positioned themselves as one of the leaders in the sector: “These types of rewards are better than any design award or being able to say that you worked for the popular company of the day”.

The ins and outs of Twitter Years later, after this first project for a bicycle, ueno was acquired by the famous little blue bird of Twitter. At this time, according to Navarro, the opportunity arose to “apply our superpowers to improve the product of the social media platform”, one of the experiences that has brought the most changes and professional growth to the designer: “Working on Twitter in particular has been also a very large exposure to the millions of users that the platform has, where any small change generates a great diversity of opinions. But it is very interesting to study how these design changes, which can be small improvements in the functionality of a tool or something more elaborate like a new format, affect in real time.” In those small changes there is a key to not going crazy: “Cold mind”, two words that can mean a before and after in design for millions of eyes and hands: “One thing that is curious to observe is that people in general He rejects change. The human being tends to adapt very quickly and any change generates concern, until the natural adaptation arises”. To reach this adaptation, it is necessary to go through all kinds of opinions, from charm to aberration, but design must find the solution: “Our responsibility as designers is to listen to all opinions but have the necessary conviction not to lose that vision, the purpose for which we make the decisions we make. Sometimes we will be right and other times people will show us the way, but we have to be very cautious when people criticize something”, without confusing the work of design with that of art: “We have to have little attachment to what we create , we are not artists, we are designers, we are here to solve problems and knowing how to listen, identify and have the capacity to adapt are very necessary skills”.

Within that world and the “everything that is not seen” there are many changes that seem simple but are not, such as the famous edit button from Twitter: “It’s that functionality that never seems to arrive and that people demand almost furiously,” says Navarro, “it’s true that from the outside you tend to think that things are simpler than they really are, in this particular case It is a project that has been underway for quite some time and I hope it will see the light of day soon. There are many teams that are related, there are many things to test, validate, before being able to launch something massively”. Updates that can ironically often come out of a debate on the platform itself, Twitter. keys and learning 3 keys to creative work The strategy: “It is defining the whys. Why did we start the path, what is the objective that we intend and what goals do we define. It is a phase in which you must understand where you are going, who you are addressing, in what environment you move, what you want to change in people. It is a phase that I consider fundamental, very intellectual and exploratory. It is about establishing the base and the rules of the game. And something very important, the strategy is a living entity, it evolves from start to finish. It is not just a initial phase”. ideation: “It is a phase in which, although the path is defined in strategy, I like that there is freedom to get out of the established. It is a moment of freedom of thought. Some ideas can literally serve the paths of the strategy, others can break them, redefine them. It’s a time to make mistakes, try, get your hands dirty. And it’s a time to have a lot of volume.” The execution: “It is something that is really starting from the beginning and it is that phase where you have to validate the ideas, where you have to observe how they are adopted, what is saved, what changes. It is a process that goes at two speeds, that of the long term, in which you progress towards the goal set at the beginning, and the short-term one, the one that measures each step you take to validate each hypothesis”. 2 key concepts The constructive chaos: “Things have to have a balance between stability and challenges. If we have stability we feel safe, protected, we flow. But a lot of stability makes you also become predictable, comfortable, lazy. That is why you have to add a bit of “chaos” to the equation, that there are challenges that encourage you to take risks, to bet on finding more innovative solutions. That’s why the constructive chaos, a measured chaos, forced to seek improvement. Being a little “uncomfortable” is always good to be able to progress”. Think like a supervillain: “I have always thought that the supervillain is the true creative. He is a change agent, he wants change and plans, tries, fails, tries again. A bit obsessive, I know, but if you transfer that to the way you approach work and life, I feel comfortable with the metaphor. Being a supervillain is having that energy to keep trying, reinvent yourself, and get better. A little more learning about the path than the goal itself.” 1 way The “anti-process”: “I always liked to say that my process was the “anti-process”, perhaps motivated because my training was not the classic design. I always approach work as storytelling. Designing is a path. It may be that due to the sum of all this, my career It has led me to try many things, in many places, with many people. Everything is moved by that curious spirit of moving forward.”

