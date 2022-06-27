Criticism of The Final List (2022), Chris Pratt gets tough in the most violent thriller of the summer

next July 1, Amazon-Prime premieres the final list (TheTerminal List), the new series starring Chris Pratt and co-produced by Antoine Fuqawho also directs the first episode.

In addition to Pratt, the cast is rounded out by Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt himself, Antoine Fuqua, and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Jack Carr, the writer of the novel on which it is based, is also listed as an executive producer. Thanks to the generosity of Amazon Prime UK (since we are very ballsy and heavy) we have been able to see the final list before its premiere and this is what we thought.

what is it about

Chris Pratt is Commander James Reece, an experienced navy seal returning home after a failed mission. Reece has conflicting memories, memory gaps, and carries a heavy sense of guilt for what happened during the mission. Does she suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome or is there something else? That is the question with which the series begins and that will lead to one of the darkest and most fascinating thrillers of this summer. And so far they let us tell about the story so as not to make spoilers.

What we can tell are our feelings about the series and we can assure you that the final list is a dark and violent action thriller, directly related to series like 24 or movies like the ones that make up the Jason Bourne saga. Chris Pratt completely distances himself from the character that made him known to the general public, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy Peter Quill, and is much more restrained, tougher and more violent than we’ve seen him before. Yes, more than when he faces dinosaurs. Maybe Chris Pratt and Amazon-Prime have found a new franchise here. There’s a lot of Jack Bauer or of jason bourne in James Reece because we are dealing with tormented, violent characters, trained to kill and the best at their job, even if their work is not pleasant.

Cinevision

As Chris Pratt himself assures in a promotional interview, the final list It has the level of production of a movie, an eight-hour movie in which different genres are touched. He also tells us that a chapter recalls Hitmananother to Heatanother to cornered and we even see a scene that reminds us of some good men. It really is like that and it is one of the strengths of the series. As she progresses, the surprise to see what approach she will take in the next chapter is one of the incentives to follow her.

the final list is based on a novel by Jack Carr, an unknown author in Spain but who seems to know a lot about the navy seals, so the realism regarding the methods used by James Reece to cross targets off his list is warranted. The series is directed by two television veterans like Fred Toye and MJ Bassett and none other than Antoine Fuqa in his first episode, director of Training day, The sun’s tears, lords of brooklynthe remake of The seven magnificents or the one of The Equaliser.

However, to be honest, the episode directed by Antoine Fuqa It seemed to me the weakest of the eight that make up the series. It is a first episode of presentation that at times becomes somewhat heavy since one does not know where they are going to shoot. You have to wait until the last act to see where James Reece is headed and find out what comes next.

Even at the risk of seeming like a ball, I can assure you that the following episodes will be fast-paced, highlighting the one that refers directly to cornered (the sixth episode). Definitely the final list It is a series that goes from less to more, being that less very short in reality. Although yes, it is a series that I do not think is suitable for all audiences. If someone approaches her looking for the good vibes that her protagonist gives off in the UCM movies, he is going to be disappointed.

And it is that James Reece enters in his own right into the Olympus of ruthless vigilantes, those for whom the end justifies the means and stop at nothing, bordering on the brutality displayed by Jack Bauer himself and even surpassing it, because that scene in the that one of the targets on his final list ends up with his guts hanging from a pole as he forces him to move is not easily forgotten.

In summary, the final list It is a series that, due to its quality, no one should miss. This is not the first time (and certainly not the last) that Amazon-Prime It offers us a good series of action. There are the two magnificent seasons of Jack Ryan (the third and fourth already confirmed) or the first of reacher.

It is also true that the story itself sounds like something to us (everything is already invented, really) and that the amount of violence displayed and the motives of the characters are more than questionable and should invite us to reflect, but this is not a philosophical debate. but a series of visceral action and, in that respect, the final list amply complies. I’m one of those who enjoyed the barbaric tricks that Jack Bauer and James Reece used to make have reminded me a lot of him, so I’ve enjoyed what a pig in a quagmire and to hell with ethics and morality. You will tell us in comments what you think. Greetings and be happy.