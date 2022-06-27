Cristiano Ronaldo, useful but not decisive

Cristiano Ronaldo What? Many European clubs are asking themselves this question, faced with the wandering of Jorge Mendes , the attorney-star who is trying to place the most illustrious client of the many he has. The meeting with the managers of the Chelsea infuriated the Manchester United with subsequent barricade. But it is clear, as has always been the case, that Cristiano Ronaldo goes where he wants. According to Transfermarkt, his current value is 30 million while his goals in the social year just ended were 24 for 39 appearances. Not bad, once again. CR7 at the age of 37, he is convinced that he can still be decisive and therefore has been offered to the Bayern Monaco to Chelsea to who knows who else (not to Rome , Attention). After the necessary premise, let’s go back to the question: Ronaldo what? What can Ronaldo still give? Is it worth the investment? To consider is the cost, including compensation to Manchester United (with whom he still has a year of contract) and salary to him, plus a fee for his agent. Having made these accounts and agreed to put us under a signature, from a physical point of view, from a technical point of view, Ronaldo is worth, at least, 25/30 goals of the season . And for someone who goes for 38 they are not few, as we have said.

The misunderstanding, with Cristiano Ronaldo out of the way, as per Leo Messias for all those who compete for the title of Goat, Great of all times, the greatest of all time, is to think that they are decisive on their own. It is not so. Ronaldo, like Messi, it is useful but not decisive. The two, when dueling with Real Madrid and Barcelona, they did not duel alone. They were the tip of huge icebergs. In recent years, both the Juventus that at Manchester United, the team, for various reasons, has not been there, has not followed suit. Ronaldo can still be useful, but he can’t solve the problems of others too, he can’t make up for the mistakes of others. Ronaldo is a lonely man in command of himself. In the locker room he is not a vocal leader. He is not Ibrahimovic, another (older) frequenter of these football clubs. Ibra gives the political line, he likes to philosophize, he did it even as a young man, without the current ailments. Ronaldo, who has no ailments, gives the example. A great thing, but the example is fruitful if others follow it, see point one.

So we need to know, for him as for any other, what he can give and what he cannot give. He can solve many games by himself, but not all. He can score many goals, but when he doesn’t score, it takes the goals of others. On the pitch, even if he does more or less what he wants, he does not withdraw and is committed as and more than anyone else. Here, wherever he goes (if he goes), he will certainly not think about settling in a corner to overwinter. Retirement, from his point of view, can wait. At 37, he is convinced that he is still competitive and will prove it in every way. The part of him, with due caution due to age and contingent situation, will still guarantee it. Filling in the missing segment is up to the others. In life and in sportyou rarely win alone.