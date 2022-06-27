Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma, why yes and why not

“Siuuu” that echoes among the over 60 thousand of the Olimpico. This is the summer dream of Rome 2022 to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the capital, the player who with Messi made the history of the last decade (and more) of football. The negotiation to see CR7 in red-hued is halfway between facilitations and complications but already last year with the arrival of Mou, the Friedkin have shown that nothing is impossible.

CR7-Rome why yes

Cristiano Ronaldo can arrive at Roma. The reasons why the five-time Golden Ball can wear the Giallorossi shirt are different. The first concerns a tax advantage. In fact, in Italy by June 30, he could benefit from some tax advantages that would allow him to pay only 100 thousand euros in taxes on his income from abroad. Then there is the Portugal factor: in fact in Trigoria CR7 he would find an important Portuguese asset: from Rui Patricio, his teammate in the national team, to Tiago Pinto and Mourinho. With the Special One there had been some problems at the time of Madrid but Mou would welcome the Lusitanian ace with open arms knowing that his arrival would raise the technical and mental level of the team exponentially. To push on this track also Mendes, powerful agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, who last year planned the shot Mou another of him assisted that seemed like fantasy market stuff.

Then there is the technical project. Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United (contract until 2023) is closed by the new course and would risk reaching the world championship not as a protagonist. At Rome, CR7 would be the unmovable holder of the attack. He wouldn’t play the Champions League, he’s his favorite stage, but he wouldn’t do it at Old Trafford either, and no European greats knocked on his door. And then also the ego of the Portuguese perfectionist who would be praised at the levels of a god who came down to earth from the Romanist square.

The bookmakers are betting on the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Rome with the share of CR7’s arrival in the Giallorossi dropped from 16 to 9 in recent weeks and then up to 6 times the stake on Sisal.

CR7-Rome, why not

In contrast to the feasibility of Cristiano Ronaldo as a Roman player, he does it first of all in his engagement. The Portuguese at United earns over 20 million a season, a monstre figure that scares Trigoria. And this is also worrying because of the accounts of Rome which speak of a bad budget, a mountain of salaries to be lowered (see renewal Zaniolo). Another fact that casts doubt on the feasibility of the operation is the age of the player. Despite the athlete’s physique in full force, the identity card of CR7 reads February 5, 1985, 37 years is not a few. Other obstacles are related to Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea. The Portuguese are Ronaldo’s favorite team where he was launched in great football and play the Champions League, the Blues at the moment just an idea for the post Lukaku.