Roma dreams of the big shot and Cristiano Ronaldo sends out two great signals: the novelty that keeps thousands of Giallorossi anxious

In these first hot days of a scorching Italian summer, the saga on Cristiano Ronaldo is thrilling thousands of Roma fans. The future of the striker of the Manchester United it is increasingly uncertain, despite some rumors from the UK. The Portuguese does not seem satisfied with the Red Devils and can immediately change the air after just a year.

CR7 left Serie A in the summer of 2021 and could return with great surprise just after just 12 months. Roma dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Mourinho who can act as an intermediary for the operation and convince his compatriot. Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or has sent out two big signals. The message is clear: the Giallorossi fans are hoping for it.

Rome, Cristiano Ronaldo rejects two offers

The forward of the Portuguese national team is on vacation with his partner and children. His head, however, is also turned to next season, a puzzle at the moment. Manchester United have changed their coach and are aiming for Ten Hag, the man who must bring the Red Devils back to the Champions League. With or without CR7.

Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo looks around. Many courtships, including Roma, but at the moment only two offers rejected by the player. According to reports from la Repubblica, two MLS companies have proposed a contract to the sample from Funchal, who does not yet like America as a destination, but would like to continue in Europe.

Clearly, Cristiano Ronaldo will prioritize offers from clubs that play the Champions League, but the project must also be interesting and to date no one has managed to grab the attention of the Portuguese. Roma still have time to sink the blow and convince him to play the Europa League. With Mourinho everything is possible.