“Cristiano Ronaldo says no to Beckham’s Inter Miami”

LONDON (ENGLAND) – Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the hottest names in this transfer window. The Portuguese champion, who returned to Manchester United last summer, ended up in the crosshairs of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with his agent Jorge Mendes who in recent days has tested the approval of the two clubs towards his client.

Ronaldo-United still together?

But it would not end here, because the former Juve, according to the English tabloid Daily Mail, would have rejected David Beckham’s Inter Miami advances, with the former Red Devils who would have liked to bring his old friend to the States. The will of Manchester United and the player, in fact, would be to continue together. The Lusitanian did not hide the bitterness for the choices of the company during last season and for the divisions within the locker room, but with the arrival of Ten Hag everything could change. The Dutch coach would like to reproduce the attacking style of play shown with Ajax, therefore CR7 could represent the best possible terminal. Furthermore, Cristiano Ronaldo could dress the captain’s armband after the criticisms rained down on Maguire who, probably, paid the enormous pressure to cover such an important role.