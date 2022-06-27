Claw (Hustle), Adam Sandler’s movie for basketball fans

In recent years Adam Sandler the pace of work has been slowing down, 10 years ago it was common to see three of his new films per year, now the measure has dropped to 1 per year. In 2019, Sandler surprised locals and strangers with her performance in Uncut Gems, although a year later he returned to the style that has made him famous worldwide with comedy, in a production that was exclusive to Netflix called Hubie’s Halloween. In this 2022 Sandler repeats in another movie for this streaming platform with something he likes: basketball.

In Claw, Adam Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman a talent scout who works for the philadelphia 76ers of the NBA. Sugerman’s job is to find those hidden talents outside of the Americas who could make a big impact in the American league. Although Sugerman gets a promotion at his job, they quickly return him to continue looking for players, when everything seems lost he manages to find the Spaniard Bo Cruz, interpreted by Juancho Hernangomez.

Juancho Hernángomez and Adam Sandler in Garra (Hustle) by Netflix

A SPORTS DRAMA THAT OFFERS GOOD PERFORMANCES

Garra is the classic sports drama with an inspirational message that we have already seen several times, whether in basketball, American football, baseball, etc., although it has elements that make it stand out and not be just another production.

Undoubtedly what stands out the most in this feature film are the performances, first of all, that of Adam Sandler who once again shows us that when he plays roles outside of comedy he has the necessary skills for the challenge that is put in front of him.

Juancho Hernangomez it also does it in a good way, being a professional player we notice a big difference, since the scenes where he has to play or train are quite natural and fluid for him, but the drama parts are where he has a harder time, but without a doubt he comes out well. Better than Lebron if he is and by far.

The revelation is undoubtedly the player of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, who plays an antagonistic role which suits him very well, although his interventions are few, they are crucial in the development of the story and you end up disliking him very much.

You also have to give great value to the script, although sometimes it falls into the vices and clichés of sports dramas, it tries to give a shake when the course of the story becomes somewhat predictable, in addition to being very well supported by current elements. as social networks as support in this story.

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler in Claw (Hustle)

GARRA, FROM BASKETBALL FANS FOR BASKETBALL FANS

Without a doubt, Garra is a material that knows what audience it is aimed at, and that is why it is not uncommon for us to see basketball players, whether from the ranks of the NBA, WNBA, former players from both the NBA and the Spanish league.

And it is that this point is also positive since it is fun to find each of these basketball stars as Julius ‘Dr. J’Erving, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Bring Youngamong others.

Another important aspect is that Garra not only focuses on the NBA, although to a lesser extent it also shows us a bit of what street basketball is in the United States and Europe, and the plus is that we can see references of this style What Grayson ‘The Professor’ Boucher, Larry ‘Bone Collector’ Williams, Waliyy ‘Main Event’ Dixon, among others.

Without a doubt, Garra is a good product to watch over a weekend, if you’re not a basketball fan you’ll like it, but if you like burst sports you’ll love all the references you’ll find from start to finish.