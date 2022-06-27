Christian Bale would be willing to play Batman again, but only if directed by Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale played Batman in the acclaimed trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, between 2005 and 2012. The popular actor is back in the superhero movies, but this time he plays the villain, and he does it for the competition, Marvel Studios. Bale plays Gorr, the Butcher of Gods in the imminent ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, a role that is already earning him many accolades and promises to be one of the film’s strengths. But the truth is that no matter how many characters he plays, he will always be linked to the Dark Knight of DC.

Following in the footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who returned as their versions of Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, two of the actors who have brought the Bat-Man to life in the cinema, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck , will put on the black cape again in ‘The Flash’ movie, where their respective versions of the character will appear. That’s why, One wonders if it is possible that Bale will follow in his footsteps at some point and get back into the skin of the iconic character.

He was brought up by ComicBook.com while promoting the new Marvel movie. Bale reveals in the interview that nobody has talked to him about a hypothetical return, but he clarifies that does not close the door, with a clear condition, that Christopher Nolan directed that comeback. “No, no, no. No one has contacted me”says the interpreter. “For me it would be a question of if Chris Nolan ever decided to do it again and asked me to do it. In that case, yes, I would consider it because that was always our agreement and we will fulfill it. We said we would only do three. And then I told myself that I would only do it.” would do with Chris”.

Another medium, ScreenRant, has asked him the same thing and Bale has answered something very similar: “No one has asked me. No one has brought it up. Every now and then people say to me, ‘I heard you were offered this,’ and I’m like, ‘Now I’m finding out. No one has ever told me.'”. And then he refers back to the pact with Nolan: “We said, ‘Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky. And after that, we call it quits. Let’s not stay too long.’ In my mind, We’d do something if Chris Nolan ever said to me, ‘You know what? I have another story to tell.’ If you wanted to tell that story with me, I would sign up“.

Gorr, the Butcher of Gods

There is nothing left for the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and the first reactions of the lucky ones who have already been able to see the film directed by Taika Waititi praise Bale’s work as Gorr, describing him as a terrifying and creepy villain. Some have even compared him to Heath Ledger’s Joker, although that’s a big word. Others have said that Bale “nails it like the terrifying Gorr”that his interpretation is very “threatening” or what “it’s top notch”.

We will check it next July 8when ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally hits theaters.