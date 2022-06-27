Christian Bale would be ‘Batman’ again if this condition is met

Christian bale could put on the superhero cape again and interpret to Batmanjust like he did in the trilogy Dark Knight. The actor, who will debut as the villain of Thor: Love And Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, does not close the door on his return as the Dark Knightalthough for this to happen the stars would have to align and a condition would have to be met.

During a press conference of Thor: Love and Thunderthe actor responded to ScreenRant that no one has proposed a new film of Batman.

No. No one has ever mentioned it to me. No one has mentioned it. […] Every once in a while people say to me, “Oh, I heard there was an approach and they offered it to you.” And I say, “That’s news to me. No one has said that.”

Christian Bale said that the only condition to play the superhero again would be if Christopher Nolan asked him to.

He had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, “Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to be able to do that. And then let’s go. Let’s not take too long.” In my opinion, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, “You know what, I have another story to tell.” And if you wanted to tell that story with me, I would accept.

Although this answer could excite fans who were left wanting another Nolan movie, the chances of this happening are non-existent.

A Batman movie with Christian Bale and Nolan is almost impossible

Christian Bale in Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan broke up with Warner Bros. a while ago, when it decided to release Tenet in theaters and HBO Max. The decision upset not only Christopher Nolan and other filmmakers, but production companies like Legendary Pictures, who considered suing Warner if dunes Y Godzilla vs Kong had a simultaneous premiere on the streaming video service.

After the break with Warner Bros, Christopher Nolan signed exclusively with Universal Pictures and already has plans to develop more projects. A new trilogy of Dark Knight or a Robin movie with Joseph Gordon-Levitt would be impossible. The only chance that Christian Bale to be again Batman would be across the multiverse of the DC Extended Universe.

A few weeks ago the return of Michael Keaton as Batman in batgirl and solo movie Flash. Warner is following in the footsteps of Disney and is already experimenting with the multiverse. In the series of flash point In the comics, the Flash alters the timeline and creates a domino effect that affects different universes. These events served for DC to restart all its stories, creating 52 parallel worlds in The New 52,

Christian Bale could have a cameo similar to that of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Also the actor may have responded diplomatically to the questionsince we all know that Nolan will not return to Warner and that batman by Matt Reves is one of the most pleasant surprises after the debacle of the superhero in batman v superman Y The Justice League.



