Christian Bale would agree to be Batman again on this condition

The return of Christian Bale as Batman could be possible. However, Warner Bros. should agree to the actor’s following condition.

Christian bale has revealed that he would be willing to interpret again to Batman Yes Christopher Nolan I asked for it. The actor is about to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe What Gorr the Butcher of Gods. He is the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunderwho will push the Asgardian god of Chris Hemsworth.

In an exclusive interview granted to Screen Rant on the occasion of the press conference of Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale was asked if he would want to return to the Batman franchise. According to the actor, apparently no one has ever raised the idea of ​​reprising his role in DC Comics. Even if there had been offers, the star has made it abundantly clear that the only reason she would return to play the Bat Man would be if Christopher Nolan asked him to.

This is the condition that the actor has set to return

“No, no one has ever mentioned it to me,” Christian Bale explained. “No one has ever told me. […] Every once in a while, people say to me, ‘Oh, I read that they met with you and offered you to be Batman again. And I say: ‘First news for me, really. No one has told me that.’ He had a pact with Christopher Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look… We’re going to do three movies. If we are lucky, we will make a trilogy. Then we’ll go. We won’t take too long.’ In my opinion, I would only go back if Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what? I have another story to tell.’ And if he wanted to tell that story with me, he would.”

So it seems that Christian Bale is very clear that he would resume his role as Batman in the movies if Christopher Nolan had a good idea to continue the saga. If there ever was a story about The Dark Knight 4then the actor would play the Crusader of the Cloak.