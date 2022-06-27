Christian Bale, willing to return to his role as Batman

LMost fans of the bat man agree: Christian Bale is the best Batman of all time. His portrayal of the DC superhero in Nolan’s trilogy is, to this day, the best that has been seen to date as far as the dark knight is concerned, waiting for Matt Reeves’ newly created universe to expand with Robert Pattinson.

Until that happens and both trilogies can be compared, Bale keeps the throne, being aware that from 2005 to 2012, together with Nolan, he gave us what many say are the best movies of the superhero genre ever.

Ten years later, these films are still of a very high standard and continue to captivate the nostalgia of fans, who have always dreamed of with a return of the Nolan-Bale duo.

It’s possible? In the last few hours, the hopes of the fandom have skyrocketed, as Christian Bale has responded to whether he would return to his role as Batman in the future. his words, a ray of light and illusion.

Christian Bale says he will be Batman again with Nolan

In the midst of a promotional campaign for Thor: Love and Thunder the actor gave an interview to Screenrant in which he spoke about the possibility of returning to the Christopher Nolan universe.

A universe consisting of three films: Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). In case Nolan redirected Bale in the role of the bat man, it would be the fourth movie of this magnificent cinematic do.

To the question about a possible return to his role as Batman, this was Christian Bale’s response: “If Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I have another story to tell’. And if he wanted to tell that story with me , sign me up.”

The question is, what story could Nolan tell after his trilogy?

New enemies to defeat?

In Nolan’s trilogy, the foes Bale’s Batman has already faced are Falcone, Doctor Crane, Ra’s al-Ghul, the Joker, Two-Face and Bane.

However, there are still juicy options like Riddler or even Harley Quinn, who could appear to avenge the imprisonment of his beloved Joker. Let us remember that he could not return due to the death of the actor who played him so brilliantly at the time, Heath Ledger.

With everything and that, it would be difficult to fit all this narratively, since Nolan’s Batman ends his retired trilogy in Italy with Catwoman, ready to start a new life. The future will tell, since a prequel seems like an option to rule out.

Christian Bale weighs in on Robert Pattinson’s Batman

In addition to answering the question about his hypothetical return to his role as Batman, Christian Bale has also had time to speak in the last few hours. about what do you think of the last interpretation of the superhero of Gotham made by Robert Pattinson, who has become the new winning horse of the DCEU.

His answer left no one indifferent: “I haven’t seen ‘The Batman’ yet. I like to savor the movies and I don’t watch too many. But I certainly will.” Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We met, talked about it a little bit ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”