Christian Bale will be Batman again if Christopher Nolan asks him to

Christian Bale has been sincere. the actor only will return to don Batman’s armor and cape if Christopher Nolan asks him to. The actor, who is about to release Thor: Love and Thunder, a Marvel film with quite positive reviews, believes that Nolan designed a very solid project around the character and that the only way it works is with the board and behind the cameras. In an interview with ScreenRantthe actor highlights what he has always said: he would only agree to be Batman one last time if he and Christopher Nolan are together on a new project.

The fourth part with Christian Bale from The dark knight It will only be done if Nolan decides to sign up

Bale is the protagonist of the trilogy of The dark knight (Dark Knight), three films in which he was playing Bruce Waynee, reaping great success among critics and the public and becoming the reference for hundreds of superhero movies that would come later. Considered by many to be the roundest work of the genrefrom 2005 to 2012, the films directed by Christopher Nolan were a real box office success and shaped the film industry as we know it today. Interestingly, when Bale stopped making Batman movies, he came Ben Affleck in the DC Cinematic Universe, and recently, we’ve had Robert Pattinson in the excellent TheBatman.







With Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman in Flash by Andy Muschietti -which will star the controversial Ezra Miller-, many are talking about the possibility that Bale will put on his cape and hood again. Is something real? According to the actor Le Mans 66No one in the studio has told him anything. While he doesn’t rule out offers one day, the only reason he’d ever step back under Batman’s hood is if Nolan wants him. “Nope. No one has ever mentioned it to me. No one has mentioned it,” says Christian Bale in the aforementioned medium. “It is true that from time to time someone comes to me and says, ‘Oh, I heard that they proposed this to you and they offered you all that’. I always answer the same: First news. No one has told me anything,” she continues.

“ We had a pact: three movies. But if he decides to narrate something new and wants to count on me, I’m in.

“Me I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said: ‘Look, let’s do three movies, as long as we’re lucky. And then we go. Let’s not delay’. In my opinion, this fourth movie thing would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself: ‘You know what, I have another story to tell’“, he points out. “And if you wanted to tell that story with me, you’d be in”, concludes clearly. Is it a real possibility? It’s hard. Warner has already made his decision to continue with Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves as the new heirs to the bat man, and the actor and director are very committed to telling their new story centered on Bruce Wayne.

For his part, Christopher Nolan is working on Oppenheimer and developing new IMAX technologies, so there is not much time left over.