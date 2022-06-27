Christian Bale Hasn’t Seen The Batman Yet And Here’s Why

Christian bale has been the Batman undisputed since Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, however, has found a worthy successor, and Robert Pattinson might as well steal the Show, Well, his darkest interpretation of the Gotham vigilante in batmandirected by Matt Reeves, was hugely popular and the film broke box office records, grossing nearly $760 million in less than two months.

It is more than a fact that after such success and the incredible acceptance of the public (and critics), Robert Pattinson will return in a second part of batman, and may even be part of a third. It would then be a real rival for Christian balebecoming, along with the British actor, one of the rare actors to have played the superhero three times in a row in the same trilogy.

Why Christian Bale has not seen The Batman

It’s not about rivalry, Christian Bale really wants to enjoy The Batman. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

But while almost everyone has a unanimous opinion on the performance of Robert Pattinson in batman, Christian bale he still does not have his own impression on who could be his best successor. The reason is simple: he has not yet seen the feature film by Matt Reeves.

In a recent interview with Variety during the press tour Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian bale said about batman: “I have not seen her yet. I’m going to see her. […] It’s surprising how few movies I watch. Of all the directors I work with, I’ve only seen a few of his movies, and they always look at me and say, ‘Are you kidding?’ I really like to savor movies and I don’t want to see too many. But I will, I definitely will. Robert Pattinson he is an absolutely wonderful actor. We have met, we have talked a little and I have heard wonderful things.

Christian bale will soon be back in theaters alongside Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder, whose premiere is scheduled for July 7. Speaking of his role as Cap the Butcher God, Christian bale revealed to Variety who had no choice but to accept it: “For this movie, it was my kids who said, ‘By the way, you’re going to do it,’ and I thought, ‘Really?’ And they said, ‘Yes, you’ll do it,’ and I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.’”

Article originally published in GQ France.