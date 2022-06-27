Christian Bale and Taika Waititi reflect on the motives of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods

In the production document on Thor: Love and Thunder sent by Disney to reporters, Christian Bale And Taika Waititi they reflected on the motivations of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods in the movie. Specifically, the director explained that, when he started working on the character, he set it as a goal of to empathize the public with the villain and make them understand his reasons:

Bale: “Just this guy’s idea… I mean, he’s Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, right? The name should suggest who he is. You immediately understand that she is a serial killer intent on killing the gods. But in reality she is an enchanting fairy tale. He is angry and confused, and he comes to a revelation.“

Waititi: “I think a lot of people will understand why he’s doing what he’s doingand this comes from his anger, loss, grief and sadness. It pushes it too far, but you understand why. I really fell in love with that character. “