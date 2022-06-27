Christian Bale admits he hasn’t seen The Batman yet

For many Christian Bale is the best actor who has played Batman, the trilogy of Christopher Nolan is on the minds of many DC fans, even Dark Knight It is one of the best superhero movies of all time.

This year saw the release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, and he proved his detractors wrong. When Pattinson was first cast, Bale echoed the correct observations: Pattinson is an excellent choice to play Batman, especially given his work with the Batman. Safdie Brothers in Good Time. But amid everything else, like joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bale hasn’t seen his successor in action.

While attending the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, he was asked by Variety what he thought of The Batman. “I haven’t seen it yet, I will see it“, answered. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few movies I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of movies and they always look at me and say, “Are you kidding me?” I really like to savor movies and I don’t want too many. But I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor…and I hear wonderful things.”.

Before Pattinson faced Batman, Bale said that “were found [y] they talked about it a bit ahead of time“. During an earlier appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pattinson explained: “I was a little afraid to ask him something [a los antiguos Batman], but I met Christian Bale. He was next to him at a urinal and I think that inspired him to say, ‘The first thing you have to do in the bat suit is figure out a way to urinate.‘”.

The Batman ended up grossing over $770 million worldwide, with its immense cinematography, Matt Reeves’ direction and Pattinson’s performance drawing significant praise including our review in one of our Podcast episodes.