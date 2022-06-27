Chris Pratt talks about dubbing in Super Mario Bros. and promises something surprising – FayerWayer

Beyond everything that happens with the Disney empire with Star Wars and the MCU there has been a recurring theme of obsession among the pop culture community in recent weeks: the casting of Chris Pratt as the lead plumber in the new tape of Super Mario Bros., the most precious franchise of Nintendo.

Pratt’s filmography does not seem perfectly harmonized with the universe of this character and his filmography as a voice actor includes few titles, especially The LEGO Movie.

This has sparked multiple debates about how well the actor could fit into one of the most beloved characters in the video game industry.

In fact, the snowball grew to such a degree that Chris Meledandri, the film’s producer and CEO of Illumination, had to come out to defend Pratt’s performance.

The reality is that so far we have not heard a single second of his acting work, but the controversy has not died down.

Chris Pratt now talks about his work on Super Mario Bros.

Just look at the Google image search engine or visit sites like Reddit to find tons of memes and photomontages that make fun of the choice of Chris Pratt as Mario.

It is precisely in this context that the actor has just appeared in an article in Variety magazine where he has spoken directly about his work dubbing the voice of the plumber:

Super Mario Bros – Chris Pratt

“It’s an animated voiceover, not a live-action movie. I’m not going to put on a plumber costume and start running around.

I have worked very closely with the directors, I have tried various things and I have come up with something that I am very proud of. I really want people to see the film and listen to me.”

Pratt’s choice of words seems to fall somewhere between justification and defense against attack. But at least it’s clear to the community that her work is supported.

This Super Mario Bros. movie will be animated by the Illumination studio, the same ones behind the Despicable Me, The Minions and Sing franchises.

The rest of the cast includes Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.

This film based on the Nintendo property will be released in the spring of 2023, after a year of delay in its post-production.