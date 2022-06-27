Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Wants to Continue Playing Thor

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 27.06.2022





Chris Hemsworth is promoting Thor: Love and Thunderthe latest installment of the “God of Thunder”, interpreting once again Thor Odinsonthis time accompanied by Natalie Portmanwho returns to the role of Jane Foster and along with Thessa Thompson and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy will embark on this new film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

​The actor has confessed for the portal ExtraTV that he would like to continue playing Thor as long as they leave himalthough he did not give details of the future of the character in the tape, he confessed that he is very passionate about his role and that he would love to continue playing it:

“I’ll be back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage… I love it. My whole career has been based on playing this character… We’ll see what the fans want.”

For its part, Kevin Feigchief executive of Marvel Studios, spoke with the Total Film portal about the future of Chris Hemsworth within the UCM, confessing that he is aware of the affection that fans have for the character and that he isis willing to continue adapting “God of Thunder” stories to future Marvel films:

“I know this: There are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a great acting talent, I would be excited to see how this complex character continues to evolve.”

Tape Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theater screens on next july 6having its preview in Mexico.

