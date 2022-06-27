Canelo vs Golovkin: how much are tickets for the third fight

Canelo Álvarez will star in the third chapter with Gennady Golovkin on September 17 (Photo: AFP)



The most anticipated fight by boxing fans is about the trilogy of saul Cinnamon Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin. It took four years for the man from Guadalajara to agree on a third meeting against the Kazakh boxer and thus end the rivalry that emerged in 2017.

Even though the fight will be next September, 17ththe T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Nevada has already started the general sale of the quoted tickets, so that all the followers of the Cinnamon Alvarez and of Triple G can witness live the most coveted fight among world boxing fans.

On the afternoon of Monday, June 27, the sale to the public began in online format and Eddie Hearn, boxing promoter, published the link where those interested can obtain their tickets; It was through Twitter that he shared this information.

The sale to the public of tickets for the Canelo vs. GGG trilogy has already begun (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

The official website of the United States sports venue published the different ticket prices, some reached exceed USD five thousandwhich in national currency would reach 99 thousand pesos. While the cheapest tickets are around $705that in Mexican pesos they are approximately 1,400.

Depending on the section, it will be the type of ticket price; the closer to the ring or with a better view of the ring, the more expensive the ticket can be. The types of tickets are divided into three sections: the first is the one that is ring levelthen those located in the first floor of the place and finally, the seats of the second floor Of the sand.

The most accessible ticket is at USD 705 plus charges its total price reaches $830.65according to him porting of the T-Mobile Arena. Then they are followed by tickets valued at USD 805, which are worth USD 930.65 pesos after finishing the online purchase, which in the national currency would have an estimated cost of 18 thousand Mexican pesos.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

From there, the tickets are priced at more than USD 1,000 because they are better located in relation to the ring. The prices are divided as follows: $1,505USD two thousand five, USD two thousand 505, USD three thousand 505 (more expensive ticket), which with the purchase charges reaches a value of USD four thousand 35, which in pesos would cost around 80 thousand 400 pesos.

The most expensive ticket is USD five thousand, an area that would have a preference in relation to its proximity to the ring. It should be noted that the sale was brought forward a few days because since last Friday, June 24, the distribution of accesses began, because with the use of a special code they were able to buy their tickets with a value from $305which in pesos would be six thousand Mexican pesos.

Canelo vs. GGG III ticket price per section:

The prices for the Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight in September (Photo: Capture Internet axs.com/canelovsggg)

PL1 section: USD 5,005.00 – USD 5,535.65

PL2 section: USD 3,505.00 – USD 4,035.65

PL3 section: USD 2,505.00 – USD 2,885.65

PL4 section: USD 2,005.00 – USD 2,385.65

PL5 section: USD 1,505.00 – USD 1,735.65

PL6 section: $805.00 – $930.65

PL7 section: $705.00 – $830.65

During the first face to face they had Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkinthe current super middleweight champion assured that he has a personal issue with the zakajo, for this reason he explained at a press conference that his fight is a “personal matter” and showed his concern about being in the ring to demonstrate his potential.

“it’s personal to me. I am who I am. I don’t pretend to be someone else or say things in the media and other things in other places. It is personal for me because he said many things”, were the words of the Cinnamon at a press conference.

