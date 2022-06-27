Cameo mania, the made in Italy jewel conquers the stars

The cameo, an artisanal jewel symbol of the excellence of Made in Italy, is back in the limelight, conquering the most renowned tourist destinations and also imposing itself on the most famous international red carpets. Increasingly star from Hollywoodas well as Italian celebrities, love to wear the cameo, which, starting from the goldsmith tradition of Torre del Greco, has arrived all over the world thanks to its perfect combination of ancient and modern.

A long story that starts from the ancient Romans who sculpted precious stones to represent war scenes and that reaches the present day with a precise thread: the skilful craftsmanship of the master engravers who make a jewel entirely by hand starting from a simple shell. This jewel enjoyed periods of splendor in the Renaissance, in the Elizabethan age and also in the Napoleonic period both in England (as also shown in the famous TV series Bridgerton), and in France with the transalpine emperor who donated the famous tiara to his wife Giuseppina. of cameos, now a Swedish crown jewel and worn by Princess Victoria at her royal wedding.

From Rihanna to Cate Blanchett, all vip crazy for the cameo

The charm of the cameo has conquered international stars. Singer Rihanna, for example, he has created his own collection of cameos consisting of rings, earrings and pendants, reinterpreting the precious classic and declining it with particular attention to feminine inclusiveness. But the Cameo also conquered Demi Lovato, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, Claudia Gerini And Caterina Balivo. A trend that has also infected social media, where the hashtag #cameojewelry is the protagonist of almost 30 thousand posts, dedicated to the excellence of Made in Italy jewelery. Also the fashion influencer with 5 million followers Alexa Chung she had herself immortalized with a cameo on a pendant.

Rihanna has shown herself several times in public showing off cameos in combination with a youthful look, wearing a cameo as a brooch on the cuff of his jeans and on his knitted hat. “We went a long way to make the cameo current and we were pioneers in the conception of this “prêt-à-porter” jewel, thus clearing it of the concept that it was only for queens and ladies – he says Gino Di Lucafounder of Cameo Italiano, a leading company specialized in the creation of cameos – We have created permanent collections but we also have lines in constant renewal where we offer a more modern and young style where the cameo can be worn as an accessory in everyday clothing, even with a simple t-shirt and jeans “.

A bit of history

“Surely there are several factors that contribute to the rediscovery of this jewel – he explains White Hat, historian and critic of jewelery and professor of History of Applied Arts at the IED in Milan – Today wearing a cameo fits into the contemporary aesthetic of the mix-and-match in which the combination of elements from various styles and various eras reveals the creative ability and the taste of the wearer. Since the cameo has an ancient material and technical history, those who decide to wear it today demonstrate that they have made a conscious choice linked to the craftsmanship and cultural roots of a territory “.

“In a world of mass-produced products – he says Cristina Del Mareethnologist and applied arts scholar within the Multum publication in Parvo where the story of cameo -, the new artistic cameos offer an innovative and seductive take on a classic art form. Rooted in art history, the cameo sits confidently in the contemporary artistic canon, where generations of artists continue to explore and expand its rich narrative potential. Even today, no jewel releases art, history, beauty and power like the cameo “.

A symbol of Italian excellence

The cameo is a symbol of the Italian artisan tradition and the exceptional dexterity of the master engravers of Greek’s tower, a locality in Campania where the art of shell cameo making spread in 1800. During that period, the ships returning to the Gulf of Naples from the African coast loaded large quantities of shells as ballast in order to weigh down the boats and make the return journey easier. From that moment on, the art of shell engraving and the long tradition of the master engravers of Torre del Greco developed.

A business that today counts approx 300 companies, which employ 2,000 people. “Cameo Italiano remains the reference brand of this market niche and we are witnessing a strong international demand for our creations, especially in the East within the thriving Chinese, Japanese and Korean markets: a clear sign of the growing appreciation of this jewel. all over the world – explains Di Luca – We can find two interpretations of this success: on the one hand the great dexterity required to engrave these handcrafted creations is enhanced while, on the other, people are rediscovering the classicism of these jewels in a modern and contemporary way

“There beauty and the expressive power of a cameo engraved with the profile or body of a woman does not depend on the subject but on the artistic and artisan quality of the hand that made it – concludes the expert Bianca Cappello – Who decides to wear a cameo revisited in key modern, in unprecedented dimensions or with new trendy subjects or made to measure or witty, it proves to have a strong, curious character and to love the possibility of surprising others with a new and personal point of view. Inserting a new image into an antique-style cameo creates a destabilization based on the playful effect of a false historical artefact, thus stimulating the effect of surprise and amusement “.