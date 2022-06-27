Britney Spears’s mother dedicates a message to her after not going to the wedding

Britney Spears She has embarked on a happy path at the side of her husband, Sam Asghari, one of his main pillars of support during the legal process in which he managed to free himself from the control of his father, Jamie Spears. It was at the beginning of June that she gave the ‘yes I accept’ to the Iranian model in a romantic ceremony held in his old home -remember that the couple opened a new mansion a few days ago-. Although the wedding was attended by the cream of the entertainment and fashion industry, the singer chose not to issue an invitation to her family, news that did not surprise anyone, given the fractured relationship she has with her parents and her sister, Jamie Lynn. The estrangement has not prevented her mother, Lynne Spearsdedicate some affectionate words to the artist, who at the time accused her of being behind the tutelage that prevented her from making her own decisions and living on her own terms.

Lynne was captured outside the Los Angeles International Airport where she was questioned by a reporter about her current relationship with the interpreter of Baby One More Time. Although at first he avoided answering any questions about his eldest daughter’s recent marriage, he finally made it clear that he wishes her the best in this new episode of his story. “I just want her to be happy,” the writer said with a smile before getting into her truck, as seen in the video broadcast by the media. Page Six.

Minutes before the singer’s mother pointed out that the affectionate message she wrote to her eldest daughter on social networks days after the link was completely honest, in which stars of the stature of madonna, Selena Gomez Y Paris Hilton. “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the dream wedding! And having it in your house makes it so sentimental and special. I’m so happy for you! I love you”, she wrote in one of the publications that Britney shared through her Instagram account and that shows four photos of the wedding that took place in California.

So far, the 40-year-old singer has not commented on her mother’s comments, as she has preferred to focus on enjoying her idyll with Sam Asghari. Despite the fact that the move to their new home forced the couple to delay their honeymoon, a video in which Britney and Sam are seen boarding a private plane has given signs that they have finally been able to make their long-awaited trip to just Married.

The complex relationship between Britney Spears and her family

Pop princess He severed his bond with his parents for more than a decade. In recent years, the singer publicly denounced that her parents and her sister abused her trust and took advantage of her fortune and image. Last year, Britney claimed in an Instagram post that her mother was the mastermind behind her legal guardianship, which ended in November 2021, and blamed her for secretly ruining her life. .

“My dad could have started guardianship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom was the one who gave him the idea,” Britney said, emphasizing the years she has lost and will never get back. “You know exactly what you did… my father is not smart enough to think about guardianship… but tonight I will smile knowing that I have a new life ahead of me,” she concluded.

In the summer of that same year, Lynne Spears filed an affidavit, which collected the Daily Mail, in which he expressed his support for the artist in her fight to invalidate her father’s guardianship. “It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests before his own, both professionally and personally,” she said.

